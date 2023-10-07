News Feed

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins

Benson, Peterka each add 2 points in 7-4 defeat.

20231006 Mittelstadt
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, but the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a second-period surge to a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres in their preseason finale at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Drew O’Connor led the way with two goals for the Penguins, who scored four times in a span of 8:27 after falling behind 3-1 in the second period. Lars Eller, Evgeni Malkin, Marcus Pettersson, and Kris Letang also scored goals while Tristan Jarry made 33 saves.

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson also scored while Devon Levi made 30 saves.

Benson, who at 18 years old is competing in his first NHL training camp, concludes the preseason with four goals and seven points in six games.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

O’Connor scored on a breakaway to put the Penguins on the board just 20 seconds into the game, but the Sabres erased the deficit thanks to a connection between Peterka and Olofsson.

Peterka intercepted a pass from Jarry beside the Pittsburgh net and quickly found Olofsson, who was unable to connect on his first attempt but buried a second try.

PIT @ BUF: Olofsson ties it up

PERIOD 2

An eventful period featuring a combined six goals and a fight between Peyton Krebs and Sidney Crosby ended with the Penguins carrying a 5-3 lead into the intermission.

The Sabres jumped ahead 3-1 on goals from Benson and Peterka scored 3:02 apart. Benson finished off a series of passes from Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway; Peterka buried a long rebound on the power play after Crosby was assessed an additional two minutes for roughing following his fight with Krebs.

PIT @ BUF: Benson and Greenway team up to score

The Penguins struck back with four goals in the period, three of which were scored by Pettersson, Eller, and O’Connor in a span of 2:14. Malkin tapped in a seeing-eyed pass from Erik Karlsson on the power play to end the run with 4:16 remaining.

PERIOD 3

Pittsburgh added to its lead 1:33 into the period with a goal from Carter, who emerged with the puck from the corner of the offensive zone and scored from in front.

Benson delivered a pass through two defenders to set up Mittelstadt’s goal, a high shot off his backhand 6:38 into the period. It was the closest the Sabres would come before the Penguins restored their lead on a power-play goal from Letang with 4:47 remaining.

Up next

The Sabres open the regular season at home against the New York Rangers next Thursday, Oct. 12.

Details for the night – including a Party in the Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. and plans to honor Rick Jeanneret – can be found here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.