Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, but the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a second-period surge to a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres in their preseason finale at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Drew O’Connor led the way with two goals for the Penguins, who scored four times in a span of 8:27 after falling behind 3-1 in the second period. Lars Eller, Evgeni Malkin, Marcus Pettersson, and Kris Letang also scored goals while Tristan Jarry made 33 saves.

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson also scored while Devon Levi made 30 saves.

Benson, who at 18 years old is competing in his first NHL training camp, concludes the preseason with four goals and seven points in six games.