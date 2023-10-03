Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store

The Buffalo Sabres have announced details for the 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store, on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers, including tributes for Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Together with the Common Council of Buffalo, the organization will unveil the Rick Jeanneret Trailblazing Sign at 4 p.m. near the corner of Illinois St. and Perry St., dubbing the stretch of Perry as “RJ Way.” Fans are strongly encouraged to attend the reveal to show their support for the iconic voice of the Sabres.

All fans in attendance for the game will receive a commemorative “RJ Way” street sign as a keepsake of the night.

A video tribute and ceremony honoring Jeanneret with his family will be held prior to the 7 p.m. puck drop. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

