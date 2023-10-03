Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store

News Feed

buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton, Johnson set to make preseason debuts Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
buffalo sabres training camp roster joseph cecconi jeremy davies loaned to Rochester

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game recap sept 30 

'It's special to watch' | Benson continues dynamic preseason with game-winning goal vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update sept 30 komarov richards cooley tokarski

Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game roster alex tuch devon levi

Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update rochester americans

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players
buffalo sabres practice report sept 29 don granato brandon biro

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights tage thompson eric comrie

Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preview lineup how to watch zach metsa 

Sabres at Penguins | Metsa set to make preseason debut in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres preseason roster september 27 at pittsburgh penguins casey mittelstadt tage thompson

Sabres announce roster for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres training camp roster mats lindgren norwin panocha assigned to juniors

Lindgren, Panocha returned to respective junior clubs
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs game recap sept 27 2023 kraft hockeyville

Postgame Report | Luukkonen makes 25 saves in preseason debut
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs kraft hockeyville preview lineup owen power dylan cozens

'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game
buffalo sabres game recap vs boston bruins sept 26 devon levi jeff skinner 

Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins game preview sept 26 don granato jeff skinner zach benson

Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres boston bruins preseason roster september 25 2023

Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
buffalo sabres practice updates september 25 viktor neuchev kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store

Pregame festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the unveiling of the Rick Jeanneret Trailblazing Sign.

BUF_ Home Opener Graphic
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced details for the 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store, on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers, including tributes for Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Together with the Common Council of Buffalo, the organization will unveil the Rick Jeanneret Trailblazing Sign at 4 p.m. near the corner of Illinois St. and Perry St., dubbing the stretch of Perry as “RJ Way.” Fans are strongly encouraged to attend the reveal to show their support for the iconic voice of the Sabres.

All fans in attendance for the game will receive a commemorative “RJ Way” street sign as a keepsake of the night.

A video tribute and ceremony honoring Jeanneret with his family will be held prior to the 7 p.m. puck drop. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

To secure your seats for the home opener, click here. 

Here’s everything else you need to know before the team takes the ice.

Home Opener rally event at The BFLO Store

The BFLO Store will host a Home Opener rally event on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its Transitown location to get fans ready for the season.

JJ Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson, and Sabretooth will be on location at 5:30 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs. Former Sabres defenseman Rhett Warrener will sign autographs from 6:30 to 7:30.

Blue and Gold Carpet returns

Immediately following the unveiling of RJ Way on Oct. 12, the Sabres will arrive in style with cars provided by Northtown Automotive. Fans will have the opportunity to greet their favorite players as they make their way down the Blue and Gold Carpet into KeyBank Center.

Party in the Plaza

The Party in the Plaza will feature live music from the band May Day as well as food, drinks, photo opportunities, giveaways, and more.

The first 5,000 fans in Alumni Plaza will receive a “Let’s Go Buffalo” rally towel.

Fans can also have their hair braided with blue and gold colors by braidbabes and get temporary Sabres airbrush tattoos.

In-arena activities

In the concourse, the party will continue with music from DJ Milk and other photo opportunities.

Also keep an eye out for…

  • Giveaways by Seneca Resorts and Casinos, including an opportunity to win a suite for a game.
  • Highmark’s new AR mirror, which will give fans the chance to take virtual photos with Sabres players.
  • The new Coca-Cola concession stand, located outside of the Lexus Club, which will offer new food and beverage options for fans.
  • E&J Gallo Winery will be providing samples of their products to fans by the New Amsterdam bar near Section 106.
  • Total Sports Enterprises will give fans the opportunity to bid on and purchase autographed memorabilia