Projected lineup and notes ahead of Buffalo's preseason opener

Jiri Kulich delivered a quote ahead of the Prospects Challenge that captured the attention of Seth Appert, his coach for the past two seasons in Rochester. The 20-year-old had been asked about his expectations for training camp under Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.

“It’s going to be like a little war,” Kulich said.

Kulich went on to score five goals in three games at the event, but it was his added strength and competitiveness that earned him praise from his coaches and general manager Kevyn Adams, the latter of whom referred to Kulich as the best player on the ice.

Appert, now an assistant coach on Ruff’s staff in Buffalo, thought back to Kulich’s quote ahead of the Sabres’ preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“Just a good, mature quote from him, for a young player,” Appert said. “To have the years he’s had in Rochester and then to understand and take in that information, that Lindy’s training camp’s going to be a bit different and we need to raise collectively our compete and our work ethic and the standard of how we play. He showed in rookie camp that he was ready for that.

“He didn’t approach rookie camp with a skilled mindset, he approached rookie camp with a compete mindset. He was physical, he was hard on pucks, he went to the hard areas, and now he needs to do that up here. He needs to assert himself and play the same way he did in rookie camp in tonight’s game.”

Kulich will be part of a lineup featuring most of the Sabres’ NHL regulars against the Penguins. He skated Saturday morning on the right wing alongside Lukas Rousek and Peyton Krebs as well as on the right flank of the second power-play unit.

Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Find more information about tonight in our game preview.

Here’s more from the morning skate.