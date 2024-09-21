Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Lindy Ruff will be back behind the bench for the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night – and he’ll have nearly his full team with him.
The Sabres have been ramping up their training camp faster than usual with a trip to Europe for the NHL Global Series quickly approaching. They only have two preseason contests prior to their departure next Tuesday, then one final exhibition tune-up against Red Bull Munich before regular-season play begins in Czechia on Oct. 4.
So, while other teams keep with the tradition of icing prospect-laden rosters early on, the Sabres’ group for their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center will closely resemble their regular-season roster.
“I think we’re going to look at the majority of our group playing in those games,” Ruff said. “Maybe two or three guys that won’t play. But otherwise, get our group ready to play.”
One exception will be Rasmus Dahlin, who has been kept out of practice since sustaining an injury during the opening session on Wednesday. Dahlin skated on his own Friday morning.
“We’ll see where that goes, how he felt after the skate,” Ruff said. “Encouraging that he was back out there.”
The puck drops between the Sabres and Penguins at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.