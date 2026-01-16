Pominville, Vanek to be inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame during 2026-27 season

Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame during the 2026-27 season.

The Sabres made the announcement at KeyBank Center on Thursday with Pominville and Vanek among the alumni in the building for 2005-06 Reunion Night. The reveal followed a tribute video showing highlights from the two players’ careers.

Pominville and Vanek both burst onto the scene as key contributors during that 2005-06 season, which is remembered in part for Pominville’s series-clinching, shorthanded goal in the Eastern Conference semifinal against Ottawa. The duo went on to become two faces of the team for nearly a decade, including stints for both players as Sabres captain.