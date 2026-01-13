Bergevin on joining Sabres, GM experience, relationship with Kekäläinen

Buffalo’s new associate GM addressed the media after Tuesday’s practice.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres practiced Tuesday, preparing for another crucial intra-conference matchup Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. As has often been the case lately, the team’s new hockey operations leadership watched from the KeyBank Center stands.

While general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen has been familiarizing himself with the organization since coming aboard in May, associate GM Marc Bergevin is still catching up.

The longtime Montreal Canadiens GM began this season as senior advisor with the Los Angeles Kings, but he jumped at the opportunity in December to join the now-surging Sabres. Bergevin discussed that and more when he addressed the media for the first time Tuesday.

“[We] have some really good pieces in place,” he said. “… There’s a reason why (Buffalo hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011). Personally, I don’t know what it is, because from the outside it’s hard to tell. Actually, it’s impossible to tell unless you’re inside the day-to-day, and that’s one of the reasons they brought me here, to give my views of where the team’s at and where it needs to be.”

Marc Bergevin - January 13, 2026

With 14 years of executive NHL experience, Bergevin feels he can offer the organization some fresh perspective. He also detailed his strong relationship with Kekäläinen from their days as GM counterparts – Bergevin with Montreal, Kekäläinen with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Jarmo’s a guy that’s very active on the phone, and so was I, so we got a lot of discussion about players,” Bergevin said. “That’s how we got to know each other.

“… Jarmo is black and white; he never led you on the wrong path. You knew within the first 10 minutes if there was something that could make sense for both teams.”

Echoed Kekäläinen of Bergevin: “I know he works hard, he’s a good player evaluator. I think his track record in Montreal, as far as the trades go, he’s among the best in the league. So, I think it’s a great fit for us.”

Kekäläinen was aiming for another GM role when he arrived in Buffalo last offseason as senior advisor. Bergevin admits that he, too, hopes to return to the big chair somewhere. In the meantime, he’s confident the lessons he learned in Montreal equip him to help improve the Sabres’ organization.

Marc Bergevin joined Duffer & Marty

Bergevin also caught up with Marty and Duffer on Sabres Live on Tuesday.

Bergevin is hardly the only new face in Buffalo’s front office. Josh Flynn left Columbus last month to reunite with Kekäläinen as assistant GM, and on Monday, the Sabres added to their pro scouting staff with former Tampa Bay Lightning executive Stacy Roest.

“When I got here, one of the things Jarmo mentioned is our need (for) more coverage on the pro side,” said Bergevin, who worked with Roest on Team Canada at the 2025 Spengler Cup. “He’s located out west near Vancouver, so as far as pro scouting, was a good location for us to add another set of eyes. Because we’re kind of spread thin on the pro side, we felt, and bringing Stacy brings us that element.”

The overhauled front office has yet to make a transaction, but while the current Sabres roster battles for playoff positioning, Kekäläinen, Bergevin and Co. are evaluating ways to improve the team this season and beyond.

Now, some notes from Tuesday’s practice.

Tuesday’s practice lines

Practice

Lineup notes

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen occupied the starter’s net.
  • Noah Ostlund was back on a line with Josh Norris. Buffalo has outscored opponents 8-3 during their shared 5-on-5 ice time (Natural Stat Trick).
  • Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn found success together earlier this season and have controlled 66 percent of the scoring chances during their 5-on-5 shifts (Natural Stat Trick).
  • Mattias Samuelsson appears to be fine after being shaken up late in Monday’s loss.
  • Defenseman Bowen Byram missed practice for personal reasons, but he’s expected to play Wednesday. In Byram’s absence, Owen Power rotated into Samuelsson and Rasmus Dahlin’s pair.
  • Forward Josh Dunne is being evaluated for a middle-body injury and “could miss some time,” coach Lindy Ruff said.
  • Michael Kesselring (lower body) is unlikely to play Wednesday but is “real close” to coming off injured reserve, per Ruff.
  • Injuries and transactions | Full updates on Kesselring, Dunne, Lyon, others

Winning brings attention

Wednesday’s game versus Philadelphia was always scheduled for a national broadcast. But the day-before commotion – TNT’s Paul Bissonnette arrived Tuesday to film content with Sabres players – is likely a product of Buffalo’s 13-2-0 run.

Similarly, recent road trips have seen more national and local media exploring the Sabres' resurgence.

“That’s all part of being a lot better team,” Ruff said. “You start getting noticed, you get people talking about you, you probably end up with more games in a highlighted game. And that’s exactly what you’ve drawn: we’ve got people here in the building that are going to talk about you.

“Now our goal is to live up to those expectations.”

Lindy Ruff - January 13, 2026

Up next

Wednesday’s puck drop on TNT, truTV and HBO Max is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

