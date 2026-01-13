Bergevin on joining Sabres, GM experience, relationship with Kekäläinen

The Buffalo Sabres practiced Tuesday, preparing for another crucial intra-conference matchup Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. As has often been the case lately, the team’s new hockey operations leadership watched from the KeyBank Center stands.

While general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen has been familiarizing himself with the organization since coming aboard in May, associate GM Marc Bergevin is still catching up.

The longtime Montreal Canadiens GM began this season as senior advisor with the Los Angeles Kings, but he jumped at the opportunity in December to join the now-surging Sabres. Bergevin discussed that and more when he addressed the media for the first time Tuesday.

“[We] have some really good pieces in place,” he said. “… There’s a reason why (Buffalo hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011). Personally, I don’t know what it is, because from the outside it’s hard to tell. Actually, it’s impossible to tell unless you’re inside the day-to-day, and that’s one of the reasons they brought me here, to give my views of where the team’s at and where it needs to be.”