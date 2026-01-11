‘It’s the best place to play’ | Buffalo keeps rolling with another home win

The Buffalo Sabres treated another sellout crowd at KeyBank Center to yet another win on Saturday, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-3.

A sixth straight home win puts the Sabres (52 points) in the first Eastern Conference wild card spot, at least for the night, and they’re now 14-5-2 at home this season. They also made a bit of franchise history, having won 13 times in a 14-game stretch for the first time ever.

“It was sick,” first-year Sabre Josh Doan said of Saturday’s atmosphere. “… You can feel the energy off every play. We were told coming here that, when you’re winning, it’s the best place to play, and you’re starting to feel that.”

“I think the players rewarded the fans for the energy they put in the building,” added coach Lindy Ruff.