At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers on Monday at KeyBank Center.

The game was tied through two periods before Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal for Florida with 8:53 remaining in the third.

Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored Buffalo’s goals.

Colten Ellis got the net for Buffalo and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff coached his 1,900th NHL game, third most all-time behind Scotty Bowman (2,141) and Florida’s Paul Maurice (1,975). Those 1,900 include 1,291 with Buffalo.