At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 3

Watch how Buffalo lost its second game in the last 15.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers on Monday at KeyBank Center.

The game was tied through two periods before Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal for Florida with 8:53 remaining in the third.

Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored Buffalo’s goals.

Colten Ellis got the net for Buffalo and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff coached his 1,900th NHL game, third most all-time behind Scotty Bowman (2,141) and Florida’s Paul Maurice (1,975). Those 1,900 include 1,291 with Buffalo.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

FLA 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 2:35 (PP) – Sam Reinhart (24) from Uvis Balinskis (7) and Carter Verhaeghe (19)

FLA 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 10:19 – Jacob Bryson (2) from Ryan McLeod (18) and Zach Metsa (1)

Jacon Bryson scores first period goal

FLA 2, BUF 1 | Period 1, 15:11 – A.J. Greer (8) from Sam Bennett (18) and Carter Verhaeghe (20)

FLA 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 17:57 – Zach Benson (5) from Tage Thompson (20)

Zach Benson scores 2nd period goal

FLA 3, BUF 2 | Period 3, 11:07 – Anton Lundell (14) from Eeti Luostarinen (15) and Gustav Forsling (15)

FLA 4, BUF 2 | Period 3, 18:46 (EN) – A.J. Greer (9) from Carter Verhaeghe (21) and Sam Bennett (19)

FLA 4, BUF 3 | Period 3, 19:46 – Alex Tuch (15) from Bowen Byram (15) and Rasmus Dahlin (26)

Alex Tuch scores his 15th of the season

Dunne drops the gloves

Sabres forward Josh Dunne fought the Panthers' Donovan Sebrango late in the second period. Just 1:22 later, Zach Benson scored the tying goal. Dunne also fought Florida's A.J. Greer last March.

Josh Dunne fights Donovan Sebrango

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Panthers 4 - Sabres 3

Up next

The Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max.

Get your tickets today.

News Feed

KeyBank Center to host 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and 27

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

‘It’s the best place to play’ | Buffalo keeps rolling with another home win

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Ducks 3

Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kesselring (ankle) skates with team

‘As good as any goal scorer’ | Samuelsson’s snipe seals Sabres' win in New York

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 2

Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Half-season recap of the 2025-26 Sabres

Sabres announce documentary 'Dominik Hasek: Always the Goalie,' presented by Dave & Adams

'So pumped for him' | Metsa’s first NHL goal proves crucial as Sabres beat Canucks

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Canucks 3

Sabres announce winner of 2026 J. Michael Duffett Memorial Award

Sabres vs. Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With winning streak over, Zucker prepares for return to lineup

Sabres focus on response after win streak ends in Columbus

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 5 - Sabres 1