Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

The Sabres begin a stretch of Eastern Conference games at home.

January 12
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

In the midst of yet another winning streak, the Buffalo Sabres turn their attention to an important stretch of Eastern Conference home games beginning Monday against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres opened their five-game homestand with a 5-3 victory over Anaheim in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday. It was their third straight win and 13th in the last 14 games – making them the first group in franchise history to accomplish the latter feat.

Now, they’ll play three games in four nights against Florida, Philadelphia and Montreal – all of which are contenders in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

Buffalo enters Monday in the first wild card spot, two points ahead of Florida.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” forward Josh Doan said postgame on Saturday. “We’ve been following along with the standings, and it seems whenever east coast teams play each other, it ends up in an overtime or a shootout.

“So, it’s hard to gain points and gain a little separation from teams. But it’s an opportunity for us and a big one where we need to obviously take advantage of being at home for them.”

The Sabres have won six straight games at KeyBank Center. Their .714 points percentage at home this season (14-5-2) ranks second in the NHL to Colorado.

As the wins have stacked at home, momentum in the stands has followed. The win over Anaheim was Buffalo’s sixth sellout of the season and carried a palpable buzz from anthems to the final horn.

“You can feel the energy off every play,” said Doan, a first-year Sabre. “We were told coming here that, when you’re winning, it’s the best place to play, and you’re starting to feel that.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Michael Kesselring (ankle) was back on the ice with the team Saturday morning but will need a few more practices before he’s ready to re-enter the lineup. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Saturday that a decision on Kesselring’s playing status will come “midweek.”

In goal, look for the Sabres to lean on both Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis as they navigate this busy stretch of the schedule. Alex Lyon, out with a lower-body injury, is on injured reserve but could be ready to return late in the week.

Check back following the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for a potential update on tonight’s starter and other lineup notes.

Quick hits

  • Doan backchecked over the offensive blue line and stripped the puck free from an Anaheim player to set Tage Thompson’s goal in motion on Saturday. The assist extended his career-best point streak to five games.
  • Ruff will become the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,900 career games coached tonight. One of the others will be on the opposite bench: Florida coach Paul Maurice ranks second all-time at 1,974.
  • Bowen Byram has 11 points (4+7) in the last nine games, including at least a point in each of the last three contests.

Scouting the Panthers

20260112 Preview Stats

All eyes will be on the statuses of forwards Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, both of whom could return to the lineup.

Tkachuk, if cleared, would make his season debut. The Panthers have spent the season to date without the bruising forward, who had surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor muscle in August.

Marchand has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The veteran winger, tied for the team lead in points, has been among the reasons Florida has stayed in the playoff race without Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov, who has also missed the entirety of the regular season to date.

Florida grinded out a 3-2 win in Ottawa on Saturday despite the absences at forward behind a 2-for-4 night from its power play.

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Sabres and Panthers this season. The Sabres won 3-0 in Buffalo on Oct. 18 behind a pair of goals from Doan and a 32-save shutout by Lyon. The game featured a combined 40 penalty minutes – including a memorable interaction between Marchand and Rasmus Dahlin.

The season series will conclude with two games in Florida in February, which bookend the Olympic break.

