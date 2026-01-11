At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Ducks 3

The Sabres have won 13 of their last 14 games for the 1st time in team history.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Jack Quinn scored a pair of goals and the Buffalo Sabres withstood a late push by the Anaheim Ducks to win 5-3 at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Sabres have won 13 of their last 14 games for the first time in franchise history. They’ve won six straight on home ice, where they’ll play four more games over the next seven days.

Buffalo led 3-0 with less than five minutes to play in the game. Olen Zellweger put the Ducks on the board with 4:44 left on the clock, after which Quinn scored his second of the night to restore the Sabres’ two-goal lead.

The Ducks responded with two goals in a span of 1:10 to come cut their deficit to one, but Alex Tuch ended the comeback bid when he fought for the puck down low and set up Josh Norris’ empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen carried a shutout into the third period and finished the night with 31 saves. Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, while Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs had two assists each. Bowen Byram also scored.

Josh Doan had an assist to extend his point streak to five games, then sent the sellout crowd of 19,070 into a frenzy with his first career fight against Ducks forward Ryan Strome during the third period.

The win opened up a five-game homestand for the Sabres, which continues Monday against Florida.

Statistics

Scoring summary

ANA 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 2:03 – Jack Quinn (8) from Ryan McLeod (17) and Zach Benson (14)

ANA 0, BUF 2 | Period 2, 7:22 – Tage Thompson (22) from Peyton Krebs (12) and Josh Doan (16)

ANA 0, BUF 3 | Period 3, 7:09 – Bowen Byram (10) from Tage Thompson (19) and Peyton Krebs (13)

ANA 1, BUF 3 | Period 3, 15:16 – Olen Zellweger (6) from Jackson LaCombe (22) and Mikael Granlund (10)

ANA 1, BUF 4 | Period 3, 16:00 – Jack Quinn (9) from Zach Benson (15) and Owen Power (11)

ANA 2, BUF 4 | Period 3, 18:02 – Leo Carlsson (18) from Ian Moore (5)

ANA 3, BUF 4 | Period 3, 19:12 – Mason McTavish (11) from Leo Carlsson (26) and Beckett Sennecke (20)

ANA 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 19:49 (EN) – Josh Norris (6) from Alex Tuch (22)

Photo gallery

Up next

The homestand continues with three straight games against Eastern Conference playoff contenders, beginning with a visit from the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

