Sabres' home winning streak snapped in tight loss to Panthers

Buffalo had won its last 6 games at KeyBank Center.

POSTGAME REPORT
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff felt it looked familiar as the Florida Panthers played their disciplined game in KeyBank Center on Monday, using their sticks and bodies to quickly fill shot lanes.

It was exactly the sort of stifling defense the Buffalo Sabres have come to play during their recent run of success, which had led them to win 13 of their last 14 games.

“That’s the desperation,” Ruff said. “I mean, we’ve seen the frustration we put into other teams with the shot blocking and sticks and getting in lanes. We just – we have to be a little bit better.”

Both sides contributed to a tightly played Atlantic Division game on Monday, but the Panthers cashed in on one more opportunity to win 4-3 and end the Sabres’ latest winning streak at three games. Their home winning streak was also snapped at six contests.

The Sabres erased a pair of one-goal deficits in the loss. The teams were tied 2-2 to begin the third period, before a bouncing shot created a rebound on which Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal with 8:53 remaining.

“I think there was 10 guys around the crease and everybody whacking at it,” goaltender Colten Ellis said. “And they just got a stick on it and got a bounce there.”

The Sabres nearly tied the game for a third time when, with just under three minutes left, Zach Benson forced a turnover and set up a Tage Thompson chance from point-blank range. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made the save but saw the rebound bounce right to Josh Doan, whose shot from the slot missed wide.

A.J. Greer scored an empty-net goal to extend the Panthers lead to 4-2 (but not before a desperate block from Thompson prevented their first attempt at the empty net). Alex Tuch added the third Sabres goal with 12.1 seconds left to play, but the comeback bid ended there.

The Sabres were held to 23 shots by the Panthers, who – even without a trio of key forwards in Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand – played with the sort of discipline befitting a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

“It was a hard game,” Ruff said. “A lot of the game was played on the walls. They kept the puck on the walls. They did a good job kind of pushing us to the outside even on breakouts. It was a game where we were going to have to make them pay for their mistakes.”

The Sabres did make them pay on two occasions. After the Panthers took a 1-0 lead on an early power-play goal from Sam Reinhart, Jacob Bryson sent the tying goal past Bobrovsky thanks to heavy screens from Benson and Jack Quinn.

Benson was then rewarded with a bump to the top line alongside Thompson and Doan, a move that quickly paid dividends. Trailing 2-1 during the second period, Thompson used his arm to fend off Reinhart as he toed the offensive blue line, then drifted toward the left circle and sent a shot to the back side of the net. Benson was there to redirect the puck past Bobrovsky.

Zach Benson scores 2nd period goal

“That really is his game,” Ruff said of Benson. “I mean, his small-ice game is really good. He’s a guy that always gets around the net. He just got instantly rewarded.”

It’s the sort of style that will be crucial as the Sabres brace themselves for more tight games down the stretch, with virtually the entire Eastern Conference jockeying for playoff positioning.

“This is the game you want to run into,” Benson said. “It’s the hockey you want to play and it’s what you really dream of is playing competitive hockey every night at the highest level.”

Samuelsson shaken up late

Mattias Samuelsson appeared shaken up after he tripped over a teammate with 1:14 remaining in the third period. Ruff did not have an update on the defenseman postgame.

Dunne drops the gloves

Josh Dunne, back in the lineup after being scratched the last three games, fought Panthers defenseman Donovan Sebrango late in the second period.

The moment provided a spark, as Benson scored the tying goal less than two minutes later.

Josh Dunne fights Donovan Sebrango

Sabres to host 2026 NHL Draft

Before the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Sabres owner, president and CEO Terry Pegula formally announced that the 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center on June 26 and 27.

It will be Buffalo’s fourth time hosting the Draft and first since 2016.

"This is a place where hockey really matters," Bettman said. "Great fans, great history and tradition of hockey at all levels of the game, grassroots on up. And people have always supported and been enthusiastic about hockey, particularly when the team is as competitive as this one looks. So, it’s an exciting opportunity to bring [the Draft] back."

Read more on the announcement here.

Up next

The homestand continues on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Tickets are available here.

The 7:30 start will be broadcast on TNT and streaming on HBO Max.

