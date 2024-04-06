Greenway returns to practice with Sabres in yellow non-contact jersey

Rasmus Dahlin was given the day off on Saturday and is expected to play Sunday in Detroit.

“Just gave him a rest day today and a re-charge day,” Granato said. “So, fully expect him in full tomorrow.”

The Sabres will take on the Red Wings, who are also in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and sit three points above Buffalo in the standings.

Granato expects Detroit to play a tight, physical game similar to Friday’s contest against Philadelphia, which the Sabres emerged from victorious with a 4-2 win inside KeyBank Center.

“It’s totally different now, obviously,” Granato said. “Things are a lot tighter; you’re running out of runway and road. We’ve seen the entire league play differently, buckle down differently. Players concentrate differently, focus differently. Again, it’s typically a tighter game. … So yeah, it’s definitely different because of the time of year.

“You look at all the teams that are on the cusp of a playoff spot and the numbers of how many teams are not going to make it, and those are some pretty damn good teams that aren’t going to make it. So, everybody’s in the same situation, fighting for those last couple spots.”

Defenseman Connor Clifton said the team is focused on what it can control: winning hockey games.

“At the end of the day, we can watch, we can pray, we can hope that they lose some games – the teams in front of us – but what we can control is going out there, playing our game, and winning hockey games,” he said.

Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Here’s more from Saturday’s practice.