Luukkonen named as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been selected as the Buffalo Sabres’ nominee for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

Nominees are selected from each of the NHL’s 32 teams by local chapters of the Pro Hockey Writers Association. The winner will be selected by a poll of PHWA writers at the end of the regular season and announced at NHL Awards in June.

Luukkonen, 25, did not play in the Sabres’ first six games of the season while the team utilized a three-goalie rotation out of training camp but eventually worked his way to the starting job, posting numbers that stand amongst the NHL’s best during the second half of the season.

Luukkonen’s season-long goals-against average (2.57) ranks 10th among qualified NHL goaltenders while his five shutouts are tied for third. Entering play on April 5, Luukkonen has started 30 of Buffalo’s last 35 games and has a .917 save percentage in that span.

Luukkonen was also voted by Sabres fans as one of three finalists for the Rick Martin Memorial Award, given annually to the Sabres player who “best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.”

Luukkonen would become the third Sabres player to win the Masterton Trophy, joining Don Luce (1974-75) and Pat LaFontaine (1994-95).