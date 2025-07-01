Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Notes from Day 2 of Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

When Buffalo Sabres development camp rolls around each summer, it’s a great opportunity for the organization’s prospects to spend a week in Buffalo, train in the NHL-level facilities and continue working toward professional careers.

It’s especially cool, however, for local kids Patrick Geary (Hamburg) and Gavin McCarthy (Clarence Center). The former Junior Sabres, both defensemen, are back at LECOM Harborcenter for their second and third development camps, respectively.

“It’s just honestly an honor to be here every time I come to this camp,” McCarthy said after Tuesday’s practice. “You can’t really pass up on putting on NHL gear. It’s just a surreal feeling being out there with a lot of the coaches I worked with when I was younger, and at this level it’s amazing.

“… I’ve worked with a lot of (these coaches) throughout the years, even on the Junior Sabres, but anytime you’re able to work with them, picking their brain, seeing what they’re thinking on the ice, off the ice, they have so much to offer, and taking that back with me to BU next year is a gift.”

Gavin McCarthy speaks with the media

The Sabres prospect is currently preparing for his junior campaign at Boston University, where this past season he upped his production to 16 points (3+13) in 39 games. He was paired with dynamic, 48-point scorer Cole Hutson, a 2024 Washington draftee and the brother of Montreal’s Calder Trophy-winning Lane. McCarthy, a third-round pick in 2023, was happy with his increased role as the year progressed.

“Penalty kill, 5-on-5, 6-on-5; a little bit more defensive, but it was what I had to do for the team,” McCarthy said. “Obviously my D partner is a gifted offensive player, so playing with him took a little getting used to. And then, by the end, I think we found both of our games and what we needed to win.”

Together, the pair helped lead the Terriers to the Frozen Four Championship Game, where they lost to Western Michigan.

Geary, too, appeared in this year’s NCAA Tournament with Michigan State. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound blueliner finished with seven points (1+6) in 37 games and felt marked improvement over his 2023-24 freshman season, even if he managed 13 points that year.

“I think just more mature,” Geary said of his growth since 2024 development camp. “That was a big thing with my staff at Michigan state: just mature my game, and that’s something I took serious over the summer. Maturing the body, getting bigger; (I’ve) got to be stronger, especially as a defenseman.”

Patrick Geary speaks with the media

This year’s sessions have a slightly different feel for experienced development camp-ers like McCarthy and Geary, especially on the strength and conditioning front. The newly hired Brian Galivan, brought in to overhaul the organization’s performance program, has put camp participants through intense fitness testing.

“I think it’s changed a little bit with the new strength staff; I’ve been able to get to know some of them,” McCarthy said. “It’s been tough, with the new testing and everything. I think we’re gonna hit the gym pretty hard here the next couple days. I think that’s a lot of their mentality: you’ve got to work for everything you get. It’s been great; it’s been pretty taxing.”

And as (relative) veterans of the program, these guys can offer valuable advice to younger prospects preparing to begin their college careers. At this year’s camp, college commitments include Ryan Rucinski to Ohio State, Ashton Schultz to North Dakota, Simon-Pier Brunet to Merrimack and Vasily Zelenov and Luke Osburn to Wisconsin.

"A big one is Osburn – he was in my draft class and was between Wisconsin and Michigan State, so it’s tough to see him go to the other side," Geary said. "But they all know what it is; they know it’s a tough place to play, especially in the Big Ten. So, I give them tips here and there, but you don’t want to give [Osburn] too much, because I’m probably gonna be playing against him."

“They’re stepping into college hockey, and I think that was a big jump for me,” McCarthy said. “So, being able to give them whatever questions they have or anything, being able to help out, it’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Here’s more from Day 2 of on-ice work at LECOM Harborcenter.

Stick-taps for Leinonen

Players and coaches paused for a moment to applaud goaltender Topias Leinonen, who made a beauty of a diving, blocker save to deny an odd-man rush.

The Finnish netminder, Buffalo’s second-round pick in 2022, played this past season with Mora IK of Sweden’s Allsvenskan League. In 25 games, he went 13-10-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Leinonen, along with fellow development camp participant Scott Ratlaff, figures to compete for a job with the Rochester Americans (AHL) this fall.

Anderson on the ice

Speaking of goalies, this camp’s coaching staff includes retired NHLer and current Sabres scout Craig Anderson. Anderson, now 44, concluded his 20-year NHL career in 2022-23 with Buffalo, posting a .908 save percentage in 26 games.

Leone on Rathbone signing

With free agency opening Tuesday afternoon, one of Buffalo’s moves was signing defenseman Jack Rathbone to a two-year, two-way contract. The 26-year-old has 28 games of NHL experience with the Canucks, and he spent just 24 hours on the Sabres’ roster this past season, but he made his mark in 63 games with the Amerks in 2024-25.

“He was arguably one of our best defenders, and a team guy, selfless, and I’m really excited to have him back,” said Rochester head coach Michael Leone, praising Rathbone for his defensive work on a pair with the also-re-signed Ryan Johnson. “I did a little fist pump when I found out. (Rathbone's) a big part of our team – culture guy, can’t say enough good things about him.”

