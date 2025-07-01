Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

When Buffalo Sabres development camp rolls around each summer, it’s a great opportunity for the organization’s prospects to spend a week in Buffalo, train in the NHL-level facilities and continue working toward professional careers.

It’s especially cool, however, for local kids Patrick Geary (Hamburg) and Gavin McCarthy (Clarence Center). The former Junior Sabres, both defensemen, are back at LECOM Harborcenter for their second and third development camps, respectively.

“It’s just honestly an honor to be here every time I come to this camp,” McCarthy said after Tuesday’s practice. “You can’t really pass up on putting on NHL gear. It’s just a surreal feeling being out there with a lot of the coaches I worked with when I was younger, and at this level it’s amazing.

“… I’ve worked with a lot of (these coaches) throughout the years, even on the Junior Sabres, but anytime you’re able to work with them, picking their brain, seeing what they’re thinking on the ice, off the ice, they have so much to offer, and taking that back with me to BU next year is a gift.”