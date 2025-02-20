“Be the change” | Black hockey flourishes in Harlem, N.Y.

Tuesday, when the Buffalo Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks, the team will host a Black History Celebration at KeyBank Center – the perfect time to celebrate programs like Ice Hockey in Harlem.

Since 1987, the organization has introduced Harlem, N.Y. youth to hockey and fostered their growth through the sport. From their first time on skates through high school-level competition, Ice Hockey in Harlem (IHIH) provides full financial support for life-altering experiences.

On Jan. 17, a group of Ice Hockey in Harlem participants traveled cross-state to Buffalo. Their three-day stay in Western New York, filled with ice time, education and exploration, began at KeyBank Center as the Sabres faced the Pittsburgh Penguins.

During the visit, three IHIH members sat down with Sabres.com to share their stories.

Malik Garvin

Malik Garvin developed a passion for hockey before he’d ever hit the ice. At age three, he followed his mother and older brother, who was enrolled with Ice Hockey in Harlem, to the rink. Too young to participate – the organization accepted children beginning at age four then, five now – Garvin grew attached to a pair of Fisher Price over-the-shoe roller skates. For the little boy in Harlem, it was love at first skate.

“I refused to walk anywhere anymore,” he recalled.

Garvin swapped wheels for blades a year later and joined IHIH’s learn-to-skate program. Before long, his investment in the sport and his ultimate goal were well established.

“All I ever wanted to do as a kid was play college hockey,” Garvin said. “For me, playing college hockey was like making the NHL.”

At each successive level, his realizing that dream presented new challenges – first in the form of late-night bus and subway rides to and from the rink, later in the form of unfamiliar surroundings. During two years of hockey at Maine’s Hebron Academy, Garvin watched his well-off, boarding-school teammates, one after another, go on to play junior and college hockey.

Garvin proceeded to The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., where he captained the hockey, lacrosse and football teams; that school had little history of producing college hockey recruits. He then enrolled at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. and joined the hockey program as a walk-on.

In Garvin’s dreams, college hockey was the NHL. In hindsight, he takes it one step further, likening the difficult journey – from Harlem to Springfield, Mass. – to winning the Stanley Cup.

“I love the game, I stuck with it and it taught me so much,” Garvin said. “It literally made me who I am.”

Now in his 30s, Garvin serves as Ice Hockey in Harlem’s executive director.

In addition to hockey, IHIH offers educational sessions, homework assistance, guest speakers, a college exploration series – including a January visit to Buffalo State – and more. The programming as a whole, in Garvin’s words, “improves life outcomes for kids.”

Thanks to financial support and equipment donations from various foundations and the three New York City-area NHL clubs, along with a series of annual, self-run fundraisers, IHIH provides everything free of charge for 50 new families each year.

Under Garvin’s leadership, Harlem’s next generations are fulfilling their dreams, on and off the ice.

“Everything that I was able to go through, [I] share with them and let them know that anything is possible for them,” Garvin said.