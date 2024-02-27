Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

Coach Don Granato is scheduled to provide updates to the media at 5:30 p.m.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner left practice early on Monday and underwent imaging on a potential injury ahead of the team’s two-game road trip in Florida and Tampa.

“We are getting some imaging on him right now to find out and make certain that everything is OK,” coach Don Granato said after the practice. “We obviously have to do that before we fly out (to Florida), so we figured we’d do that based on how he felt this morning."

The Sabres will not be holding a morning skate prior to their matchup with the Panthers on Tuesday, but Granato is expected to provide updates during his pregame media availability, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Don Granato addresses the media

Skinner has recorded 36 points (19+17) in 50 games this season, including 19 goals that are tied for the team lead. He has tallied two of those goals in the last three games.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and the team’s official social media accounts for further updates following Granato’s pregame media session.

Tuesday’s game against Florida can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

1. On a streak

The Sabres enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak and a five-game road winning streak.

Buffalo’s current five-game road winning streak is tied for the longest active road winning streak in the NHL.

Granato said the key is to continue focusing on taking things one game at a time.

“I’ve said it for about a month now, we seem to be in a much better place,” he said. “And what I mean by that is we’re able to dial in and kind of compartmentalize this one game or just one shift and not allow any distractions or attention to go elsewhere. And the guys are identifying with how they can play as a collective group, and I think they're feeling a synergy in that and, obviously, that is what you want.”

2. Dahlin’s usage

Dahlin has exceeded 29 minutes of ice time in six consecutive games, the longest-such streak in the NHL since Erik Karlsson did so in seven straight games from Feb. 25 to March 8, 2016. It’s the longest streak by a Sabres player since the NHL began tracking ice time in 1997-98.

“He’s just an elite hockey player, and we need it,” Granato said following Monday’s practice. “The urgency of the situation demands it without Samuelsson. It was nice to get Owen Power back last night. I thought he was great. But when you’re missing Owen and Samuelsson, that’s over 50 minutes of prime, high-end defenders and skill on the defensive end.

“We’ve asked Rasmus to play more minutes and more situations, and he’s done an amazing job at it.”

For more on Dahlin’s recent minutes, check out Monday’s practice report.

3. Luukkonen’s production

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 5-1-0 in his last six starts and could make his 32nd start of the season against the Panthers, which would match his career high.

Luukkonen has allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his last 14 starts, registering a .935 save percentage in that span.

4. The season series

The Sabres and Panthers will face off at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday for the second of three meetings in 2023-24.

Florida defeated Buffalo 4-0 in the first matchup between the two teams this season as Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 45 saves to shut out the Sabres at home on Feb. 15.

The final meeting between Buffalo and Florida will take place on Saturday, April 13 in Florida, which will open the Sabres’ final road trip of the regular season.

5. Scouting the Panthers

Florida sits in second in the Atlantic Division standings with a 38-16-4 record and 80 points, just two points behind Boston with two games in hand.

The Panthers have posted an 18-8-2 record at home this season and enter the contest having won each of their last four home games.

Sam Reinhart leads the team with 39 goals and 67 points in 58 games while Carter Verhaeghe has recorded 60 points (30+30) in 2023-24.

