Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner left practice early on Monday and underwent imaging on a potential injury ahead of the team’s two-game road trip in Florida and Tampa.

“We are getting some imaging on him right now to find out and make certain that everything is OK,” coach Don Granato said after the practice. “We obviously have to do that before we fly out (to Florida), so we figured we’d do that based on how he felt this morning."

The Sabres will not be holding a morning skate prior to their matchup with the Panthers on Tuesday, but Granato is expected to provide updates during his pregame media availability, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.