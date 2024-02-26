'It's not an easy job' | Dahlin's uptick in ice time helping fuel Sabres' recent success

Rasmus Dahlin was not on the ice for the Buffalo Sabres’ practice on Monday, instead taking a well-earned breather after playing at an historic rate as of late.

Dahlin has exceeded 29 minutes of ice time in six consecutive games, the longest-such streak in the NHL since Erik Karlsson did so in seven straight games from Feb. 25 to March 8, 2016. It’s the longest streak by a Sabres player since the NHL began tracking ice time in 1997-98.

He has twice set career highs in ice time during that stretch – first when he skated 30:47 in Minnesota last Saturday and again when he skated 31:43 against Carolina on Sunday night.

“It’s not an easy job,” said Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson, who has exceeded 29 minutes eight times in his career and led Colorado with an average ice time of 25:26 in 2017-18.

“It’s very difficult. You’re matched up against the other team’s top lines, you’re asked to do it all. And he puts a lot of pressure on himself. So, when he doesn’t do that, he’s mad. And he’s a wonderful person, and really happy for all the success he’s having right now because we really have leaned on him and needed him.”

Dahlin’s uptick in usage began with injuries to fellow defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power, both of whom average north of 20 minutes of ice time. Power returned Sunday against the Hurricanes and skated 23:05, but the Sabres continued to lean on Dahlin at a high rate.

In addition to setting his career high in ice time, NHL Edge tracked Dahlin as having skated a total of 4.91 miles in the shootout win over the Hurricanes – the longest distance in the league this season.