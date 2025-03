The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Tyler Kopff to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Kopff, 21, will complete the remainder of this season on an amateur tryout with the Rochester Americans.

The 6-foot-4 forward recently completed his sophomore season with Brown University, where he ranked second on the team with 28 points in 32 games. He led the team in assists (19) and shots (114) and ranked fourth in goals (9).