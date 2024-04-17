'We weren't good enough' | Sabres veterans reflect on season

The hunger for accountability stems from a belief within the dressing room that the Sabres are capable of more than what they showed this season. Thompson scored 29 goals despite playing through injuries but still said he has to be better. Tuch tied for the Sabres’ lead with 59 points but felt he started the season too slowly.
“You can point to a lot of other things, but at the end of the day it turns to the guys in the room and myself looking in the mirror, and this year wasn’t good enough,” Thompson said. “I have to be way better, and I think there’s a lot of other guys in this room that have to be way better.”
Tuch said missing the playoffs will drive him through his offseason training, echoing comments Dylan Cozens made following the team’s season finale on Monday.
“It’s going to be stuck in the back of your mind,” Tuch said. “This offseason I’m going to attack it like I’ve never attacked it before. I’m going to try to push myself to limits that I’ve never even come close to, and that’s my mentality going into the summer.”
Adams reiterated his belief in the core of the Sabres roster on Wednesday. Cozens, Dahlin, and Thompson are signed to long-term contracts, as are defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power. JJ Peterka and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are coming off breakout seasons. Jack Quinn was limited by two long-term injuries but was an impact player while in the lineup.
The players, Dahlin said, believe too. And while they know they underachieved, they remain committed to building a winner in Buffalo.
“One-hundred percent, we believe as much as we did, I don't know, a year or two ago,” Dahlin said. “And we're as motivated. We want it even more after this year. Because this team knows what we can do, and, we just couldn't figure it out this year. But, I think, some changes will do good to us.”