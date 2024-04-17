'We weren't good enough' | Sabres veterans reflect on season

The Sabres entered the season eager to take the next step as a postseason team after finishing one point shy of the playoffs in 2022-23. While they did work their way into the race following the trade deadline – coming as close as three points out from a playoff spot in March – the Sabres were unable to overcome a sub-.500 mark through their first three months of the season and finished with 84 points.

“I don’t think we deserved the playoffs the way we played, but the promising thing is that we were the ones who didn’t play our game consistently,” defenseman Connor Clifton said. “So, I think you struggled with that because you know it’s in here, and I’m excited to be part of this group and I’m excited for camp next year.

“Obviously, we have a long time to wait and a long time to prepare, and I think that’s just part of the process. We just weren’t good enough. We got to bring that pissed-off mentality after a season like that into September, October next year.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday that he will begin an immediate search for an experienced coach who will have a relationship with players but also demand accountability.

Those who spoke Wednesday – including Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch – invited that sort of presence behind the bench while also emphasizing the importance of player-to-player accountability.

“We have a really tight locker room,” Thompson said. “Guys that are very close with each other. Bonds that are very, very tight. And I think that’s pretty special. That’s not something that a lot of teams can say. But at the same time, when you have those bonds, you don’t want to upset or ruffle any feathers.

“I think we need to be OK with calling guys out. … Obviously it’s coming from a place of love and that underlying belief that you know they have better, and you just want to see the team succeed and you want better from them and better for them. And I think everyone in here understands that and that’s something that we got to be OK with doing.”