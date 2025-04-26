Levi, depth scoring power Amerks to Game 1 victory

ROCHESTER – Blue Cross Arena had plenty about to cheer Friday as the Rochester Americans beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in Game 1 of the AHL North Division Semifinals.

The fans erupted for Rochester’s three tallies, of course, as the Amerks surged back from a 2-0 deficit. They also voiced their love for goaltender Devon Levi, who made 25 saves in the win – many of which prompted chants of “LEVI.”

Consecutive years of excellence have made Levi a fan favorite in the AHL barn. The 23-year-old, after beginning his season with the Buffalo Sabres, joined the Amerks and went 25-13-4 with a .919 save percentage during Rochester’s regular season. In this year’s playoff opener, Levi’s only blemishes were a pair of early second-period goals.

“I thought he did a good job,” said Amerks head coach Michael Leone. “I thought he did a really good job clearing stuff out. Part of being a goalie (against) a heavy shot-volume team from the point is putting pucks in the corner, not in the slot. I thought he did a really good job of that, and he locked it down after [giving] up two and was really good.”