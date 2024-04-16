Adams details vision for next Sabres coach, will prioritize experience and pedigree

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said he will begin an immediate search to fill the team’s coaching vacancy with the intention to hire a candidate with NHL coaching experience.
Adams met with the media Tuesday, hours after the team relieved head coach Don Granato, assistant coach Jason Christie and video coordinator Matt Smith of their duties.
“I want the next head coach to be someone that has experience and can push this group to the next level and win hockey games,” Adams said. “I have it in my mind exactly what I’m looking for and that will be starting today.”
Adams said he will lead the search with input from others including Sabres owner Terry Pegula, associate general manager Jason Karmanos and assistant manager Mark Jakubowski. He added that conversations would begin as early as Tuesday afternoon.
“It’ll be a process, but I can’t stress enough that my mind is very crystal clear on what I’m looking for and we’ll move as quickly as possible to get it done,” Adams said.
Adams said the Sabres fell short of their own high expectations this season, which ended Monday. The team finished with 84 points and was eliminated from playoff contention last Tuesday.
“We just weren’t good enough this year and we underperformed and that’s not just on the coaches,” Adams said. “That’s on the players, too, and that’s on me.
“… I certainly talked to people that I’m close with and that I work with. I certainly spent a lot of time recently talking to Terry Pegula about this, but this was my decision. I felt this was what I needed to do and what we need to do as an organization to take the next step.”