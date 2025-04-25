Season in Review | Tage Thompson

Was this Thompson's most impressive season yet?

Thompson 1
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Up next: the NHL’s third-leading goal scorer.

Tage Thompson, F

76 GP | 44 G | 28 A | 72 P | -2

Season at a glance

Shortly before the midseason point, a lingering injury prompted Lindy Ruff to move Tage Thompson from center to right wing. The position change, Buffalo’s coach predicted, would unburden Thompson of some defensive responsibilities and raise his ceiling offensively.

Point, Ruff. From Jan. 20-on, nobody in the league scored more goals than Thompson (25). That scorching 36-game stretch included two hat tricks, three two-goal games and, in early April, eight goals during the Sabres’ five-game winning streak. At season’s end, his 44 goals were tied with Alex Ovechkin for third most in the NHL.

A 6-foot-6 frame, ample skating speed and the game’s hardest shot make Thompson one of the game's elite scorers, ranking 10th in the league with 120 total tallies across the last three seasons.

Thompson’s success on the wing required help, and rookie Jiri Kulich provided it in his emergence as a capable first-line center. With those two skating together at 5-on-5, Buffalo outscored its opponents 28-19. Zach Benson, a "rat on the ice" in Thompson's words, joined them for the last chunk of the season and did the dirty work to create space and scoring chances for No. 72.

In his first year as an alternate captain, the 27-year-old offered more than just goals and points. Thompson grew as a vocal leader, held his teammates – and himself – accountable for their mistakes and implored the group to, despite being eliminated from playoff contention, use the last stretch of the schedule to build winning habits for next season. That they did, going 12-7-1 in the last 20 games.

Number to know: 37

Thompson led the NHL with 37 even-strength goals – the most by a Sabres player since Alexander Mogilny’s 49 in 1992-93.

Two seasons ago, 20 of Thompson’s 47 goals came on the power play. This year, however, Buffalo’s man advantage struggled to establish consistency, forcing the star forward to generate offense on even terms. He rose to the task, elevating the Sabres to fourth in the league in 5-on-5 scoring.

Watch this

All 44 of Tommer's goals

They said it

“He’s becoming a superstar and it’s awesome to see. It’s an everyday thing; it’s not just once in a while that he’s going to put up three, four goals. It’s an everyday thing where he’s going to be a threat every time he touches the puck and every time he’s on the ice. The other team definitely knows every time he’s out there.” – Alex Tuch on April 6 following Thompson’s second hat trick of the season versus Boston.

“I knew he was big, but I didn’t realize (how tall). He was in front of me on the bench for the anthem and I was like (pauses and looks up) he’s a mountain.” – Josh Norris on March 10 after his second game with the Sabres.

End-of-season press conference

Tage Thompson addresses the media.

Tickets for Troops

Thank you to all those who serve

Up next

Thompson announced he’ll play for Team USA at the World Championship, which begins May 9. He previously participated in the tournament in 2018 and 2021; this time, he’ll be building his case for a roster spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

News Feed

Season in Review | Alex Tuch 

Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin

Sabres hire Jake Vernon as chief commercial officer

Top quotes from Kevyn Adams and Lindy Ruff's season-ending press conference 

Top quotes from Sabres locker cleanout 

“Culture is earned” | Sabres’ veterans outline plan for 2025-26 turnaround

Tuch keeps rolling, Ruff reaches 900 as Sabres win season finale

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 4

Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tuch voted as winner of 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Luukkonen makes 28 saves in loss to Maple Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 0

Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 17

Sabres fall to Lightning in road finale 

At the Horn | Lightning 7 - Sabres 4