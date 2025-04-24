Season in Review | Alex Tuch 

Looking back at the forward's dynamic two-way season.

TUCH 4
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Today, we look at Alex Tuch’s dynamic two-way season.

Alex Tuch, RW

82 GP | 36 G | 31 A | 67 P | +16

Season at a glance

Tuch checked off a personal goal by playing all 82 games. In doing so, he further established himself as one of the game’s premier two-way forwards and as an all-situations leader for the Sabres.

Offensively, Tuch matched his career high with 36 goals and ranked fourth on the Sabres with 67 points. His six shorthanded goals tied for the NHL lead while his nine shorthanded points tied for the third-most in Sabres history.

On the defensive end, Tuch set a new NHL single-season record for forwards with 113 blocked shots (tracked since 2005-06) and ranked second among league forwards with 49 takeaways.

Tuch’s hard work at both ends of the ice was once again recognized by Sabres fans, who voted him as the winner of the Rick Martin Memorial Award for the third consecutive year.

Number to know: 113

Tuch’s 113 blocked shots were the most by an NHL forward since the league began tracking the statistic during the 2005-06 season. The previous record was 111, set by Montreal’s Mathieu Dandenault in 2006-07.

In the past two seasons combined, Tuch has compiled 195 blocks and 131 takeaways – both of which lead NHL forwards during that span.

Watch this

Watch all of Alex Tuch's 36 goals

They said it

“Playing 82 games was a big thing for me. Just trying to be healthy and trying to be as consistent as possible. And I think that I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be. Going into the second half of the year, I really felt that I did a better job of being a little hungrier, maybe just sprinting a little bit more, just maybe bearing down in certain area.” – Tuch reflecting on his season during locker cleanout day.

“I believe he can be a 50-goal scorer. I mean, he’s got so much potential. He was taking steps this year.” – Rasmus Dahlin at his end-of-season press conference.

End-of-season press conference

Alex Tuch addresses the media.

Required reading

What’s next

Tuch will forgo the IIHF World Championship to be at home for the birth of his second child, due in May.

The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract and is eligible to sign an extension beginning on July 1.

“He’s typically a guy that leads our forwards in minutes, plays in every situation,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “I thought he had a tremendous season and he loves Buffalo and wants to be here. So, he’s a priority. He’s a guy that we certainly hope to have for a long time.”

News Feed

Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin

Sabres hire Jake Vernon as chief commercial officer

Top quotes from Kevyn Adams and Lindy Ruff's season-ending press conference 

Top quotes from Sabres locker cleanout 

“Culture is earned” | Sabres’ veterans outline plan for 2025-26 turnaround

Tuch keeps rolling, Ruff reaches 900 as Sabres win season finale

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 4

Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tuch voted as winner of 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Luukkonen makes 28 saves in loss to Maple Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 0

Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 17

Sabres fall to Lightning in road finale 

At the Horn | Lightning 7 - Sabres 4

Injuries and transactions | Power avoids surgery on lower-body injury