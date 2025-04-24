Season in Review | Alex Tuch 

Season at a glance

Tuch checked off a personal goal by playing all 82 games. In doing so, he further established himself as one of the game’s premier two-way forwards and as an all-situations leader for the Sabres.

Offensively, Tuch matched his career high with 36 goals and ranked fourth on the Sabres with 67 points. His six shorthanded goals tied for the NHL lead while his nine shorthanded points tied for the third-most in Sabres history.

On the defensive end, Tuch set a new NHL single-season record for forwards with 113 blocked shots (tracked since 2005-06) and ranked second among league forwards with 49 takeaways.

Tuch’s hard work at both ends of the ice was once again recognized by Sabres fans, who voted him as the winner of the Rick Martin Memorial Award for the third consecutive year.