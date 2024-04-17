Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres locker cleanout

Skinner ended the 2023-24 campaign with 46 points (24+22) in 74 games following a career year in 2022-23 with 82 points (35+47) in 79 games.

The forward, who played in his 1000th NHL game on April 2 against Washington, said he plans to take the summer to reflect on his season to gain a clearer picture of what he’d like to work on moving forward.

“I’ve been around long enough to sort of be able to evaluate my own play and sort of tweak it when I’m not satisfied with it and know kind of what I can contribute and how I can help the team,” he said. “And I think that’s always someone’s mindset, but I think the more experience you have, the more in-tune you are with what you can bring. And I’m pretty comfortable with where I’m at in that sense.”

While Skinner will use the offseason to improve in areas he believes he can be better, he and his teammates will use missing the playoffs as fuel to raise the bar ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“Yeah, I mean, I think no one in here is satisfied,” he said. “Everyone is disappointed with the result and frustrated with the result. And I think moving forward, you use that as motivation in whatever way you choose kind of. I think every person deals with that kind of thing differently. But I think there’s no shortage of motivation and urgency for guys in this room to play up to our standard and to keep raising that standard.”