Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres locker cleanout

Stay tuned for full interviews, takeaways, and quotes from the Sabres' end-of-season media availabilities.

TOP QUOTES
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres held their 2023-24 end-of-season media availabilities Wednesday.

This article will be updated throughout the day with full interviews and takeaways.

Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner addresses the media

Skinner ended the 2023-24 campaign with 46 points (24+22) in 74 games following a career year in 2022-23 with 82 points (35+47) in 79 games.

The forward, who played in his 1000th NHL game on April 2 against Washington, said he plans to take the summer to reflect on his season to gain a clearer picture of what he’d like to work on moving forward.

“I’ve been around long enough to sort of be able to evaluate my own play and sort of tweak it when I’m not satisfied with it and know kind of what I can contribute and how I can help the team,” he said. “And I think that’s always someone’s mindset, but I think the more experience you have, the more in-tune you are with what you can bring. And I’m pretty comfortable with where I’m at in that sense.”

While Skinner will use the offseason to improve in areas he believes he can be better, he and his teammates will use missing the playoffs as fuel to raise the bar ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“Yeah, I mean, I think no one in here is satisfied,” he said. “Everyone is disappointed with the result and frustrated with the result. And I think moving forward, you use that as motivation in whatever way you choose kind of. I think every person deals with that kind of thing differently. But I think there’s no shortage of motivation and urgency for guys in this room to play up to our standard and to keep raising that standard.”

News Feed

Adams details vision for next Sabres coach, will prioritize experience and pedigree

Sabres announce coaching changes

Sabres rally around Comrie in season-ending victory over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 2023-24 season in Tampa on Monday

Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

Sabres fall to Panthers in OT to open season-ending road trip

At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

Game Night | Sabres at Panthers

Sabres defeat Capitals in home finale

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals 

Tuch voted as winner of 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Sabres' prospect McCarthy to play in Frozen Four with Boston University

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 11