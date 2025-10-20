Sabres to host 2005-06 Reunion Night presented by Ticketmaster on Thursday, Jan. 15

Get ready for a scary good celebration.

We’re commemorating the 20th anniversary of one of the most unforgettable years in franchise history with a 2005-06 Reunion Night presented by Ticketmaster during our game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Several members of the 2005-06 team will be in attendance for a special pregame celebration and appearances throughout the night. As part of our Throwback Thursday series, the Sabres will wear their black-and-red jerseys and the game will feature 2000s-era elements.

A full lineup of guests will be announced at a later date.

The 2005-06 Sabres shocked the NHL with a 110-point season, driven by a fast, balanced roster that featured 11 different players with at least 40 points. The team was led by co-captains Chris Drury and Daniel Briere but was littered with fan favorites such as leading point scorer Maxim Afinogenov; rookies Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek; shootout ace Ales Kotalik; highlight-reel winger Tim Connolly; and Sabres Hall of Fame goaltender Ryan Miller, among several others.

Here’s more of what you can expect from the reunion.