Sabres to host 2005-06 Reunion Night presented by Ticketmaster on Thursday, Jan. 15

The night will feature a pregame celebration, a collectable pennant giveaway and more.

SSC-3387_05-06 Announcement Poster _1920x1080
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Get ready for a scary good celebration.

We’re commemorating the 20th anniversary of one of the most unforgettable years in franchise history with a 2005-06 Reunion Night presented by Ticketmaster during our game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Get your tickets here.

Several members of the 2005-06 team will be in attendance for a special pregame celebration and appearances throughout the night. As part of our Throwback Thursday series, the Sabres will wear their black-and-red jerseys and the game will feature 2000s-era elements.

A full lineup of guests will be announced at a later date.

The 2005-06 Sabres shocked the NHL with a 110-point season, driven by a fast, balanced roster that featured 11 different players with at least 40 points. The team was led by co-captains Chris Drury and Daniel Briere but was littered with fan favorites such as leading point scorer Maxim Afinogenov; rookies Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek; shootout ace Ales Kotalik; highlight-reel winger Tim Connolly; and Sabres Hall of Fame goaltender Ryan Miller, among several others.

Here’s more of what you can expect from the reunion.

Pennant Giveaway

We’re handing out collectable 2005-06 themed pennants at each of our seven Throwback Thursday games, including 2005-06 Reunion Night.

Every fan in attendance for 2005-06 Reunion Night will receive a collectable pennant.

At other Throwback Thursday games, pennants will be handed out to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

The first pennant for Nov. 6, which features the Sabres’ goathead logo, is pictured below. Subsequent pennants will highlight standout players and Rick Jeanneret calls from the 2005-06 season. (Pennant designs will be unveiled prior to each game.)

Pennant

The full list of Throwback Thursday games is as follows:

Nov. 6 vs. St. Louis – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Montreal – 7 p.m. (2005-06 Reunion Night)

Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles – 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Washington – 7 p.m.

April 9 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.

Pregame Celebration

Welcome back several of your favorite players as they take the ice for a special celebration prior to puck drop.

Pregame Happy Hour

Each Throwback Thursday game – including 2005-06 Reunion Night – will feature a pregame happy hour in the Blue Zone beginning when doors open and running until puck drop.

The happy hour will include 16 oz cans of Labatt Blue and Blue Light available for $7.16.

Doug Allen National Anthem

Doug Allen, a mainstay at Sabres games during the 2000s, will sing the national anthem for 2005-06 Reunion Night and every Throwback Thursday game.

Ryan Miller’s Catwalk for Charity on Jan. 16

With his 2005-06 teammates in town, Ryan Miller will host his annual on Catwalk for Charity event on Friday, Jan. 16.

Stay tuned for ticket information and more details in the coming weeks!

