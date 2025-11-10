Wood Records Hat Trick as Preds Fall to Rangers

Matthew Wood recorded his first career hat trick, but the Nashville Predators fell to the New York Rangers by a 6-3 final on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The result extends the Preds’ skid to five games, and despite the showing from the rookie winger, Nashville was left in the loss column at the end of the night.

“It was frustrating, for sure,” Preds defenseman Brady Skjei said. “I think we just didn't come out right away and get to our game. We got there, but it was too late. I thought the third period, we played well and we showed the way we need to play for 60 minutes… There's spurts of it, for sure, but some spurts that aren't there, so [we need to] be a little more consistent.”

“It’s a little disappointing,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought the start of the second period kind of dictated the rest of the game. I thought we had a pretty good first…a couple little mistakes on the second goal. I liked the start of that first shift, and then [we] did a strange thing that we shouldn't be doing, and then took a penalty, and then started chasing the game a little bit. I really liked our third, I thought our response was really good. The pushback was there, but it took too long to get to that kind of game.”

Wood’s first on the power play came in the opening period, but the Rangers had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and they added three more in the second stanza for a 5-1 advantage.

Wood added another on the man advantage in the third period, but the Rangers got their sixth shortly thereafter. However, in the dying seconds, the rookie winger completed the hat trick, a bright spot on the night for a big piece of Nashville’s future.

“I think [I’m just trying] to build confidence and go out there and give my best effort every night and try to have fun,” Wood said. “It's the NHL, so this is every kid's dream. Just try to not take any day for granted. It's a lot of fun to be here, and such great players here and great arenas [like Madison Square Garden] and super special experience. So, I'm just trying to soak it all in and have fun and get my best effort.”

“I think he's getting his confidence,” Brunette said of Wood. “He's getting better every day. It's fun to see him get a hat trick. I know it's a tough night for the group, but hat tricks are always fun, especially for a young player.”

From here, the Preds will head to Stockholm, Sweden, for the 2025 NHL Global Series, a stretch that will see them play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Sunday. The opportunity itself is special, but the Predators know they need to get back in the win column as well, and they’re looking forward to the chance to do so in Filip Forsberg and Adam Wilsby’s home country.

“I think we're definitely excited to get over there and hang out as a team and team bond and all that, but most importantly is getting some wins on the board,” Skjei said. “I think it's gone a little too long here. We need to get back in the win column here very soon, and that's the number one thing. So, definitely a business trip, but we're excited to get over there and see the country.”

“Well, I think the big thing for us, I know we're traveling, but…we just need a little break,” Brunette said. “We looked a little fatigued at different times tonight, so we’ve got a few days to reset, be together. I really liked our resolve and our pushback in the third [period]. I kind of liked our start of the game. We just let it go a little bit there, through stretches in the second and kind of an unfortunate bounce there in the third. But, I think just be together and grow as a group and wash or rinse this one. This is the first time that we really had [a loss like this], so we'll get better.”

Notes:

Matthew Wood became one of just six rookies since 2000 to score in each of his first three road games of a season. The others: Sven Andrighetto (4 GP in 2015-16), Logan Couture (3 GP in 2010-11), David Moss (3 GP in 2006-07), Joe Pavelski (3 GP in 2006-07) and Evgeni Malkin (3 GP in 2006-07).

Wood became the first rookie in Predators history with multiple power-play goals in a game. The NHL’s last rookie to achieve that feat was Zachary Bolduc (2 on April 5).

Wood also became the second rookie in Predators history to record a hat trick, following Blake Geoffrion (March 20, 2011).

Prior to Monday’s game, the Preds recalled forward Joakim Kemell from Milwaukee. Kemell did not dress against the Rangers.

Defenseman Adam Wilsby returned from injury on Monday night and was paired with Spencer Stastney. Justin Barron was a healthy scratch.

The Predators will now head to Stockholm, Sweden, for the NHL Global Series. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Penguins on both Friday and Sunday from the Avicii Arena. Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media for complete coverage from the trip.