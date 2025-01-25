Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Ducks

Nyquist, O'Reilly Score as Nashville Finishes Two-Game Trip With Loss

capper-1-25
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly tallied for the visitors, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 5-2 final on Saturday night at Honda Center. The result sees Nashville’s five-game win streak come to an end in their first meeting of the season with the Ducks

“We got away from our identity,” O’Reilly said. “We talk about being harder to play against, and we didn't manage the puck very well. [We were trying to] find the east-west plays, and when we did put it behind them and take care of the puck…that's where we generated our offense from. So, it's tough. We’ve got to reset and get back to us. For myself, too. Leaders on the team have to lead the way, especially grab a hold of…when it's a game like that and simplify and get back to what we do. So, it's an issue, and we'll fix it and get back to what we're doing.”

“[It’s] a tough one,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don't think we managed the puck very well. Kind of got away from us. I think we've done a really good job of late managing it, and tonight, too many turnovers without pucks in bad areas. We kind of got away from our identity a little bit. And the effort was there. I thought we buzzed pretty hard. You take away momentum swings. We give up two goals in a minute. All those things that really equate to losing hockey, we kind of did tonight.”

After Anaheim took a 1-0 lead, Nyquist evened the score in the opening period when he converted on a backhand shot on a breakaway for his ninth of the season. However, the Ducks took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission as Mason McTavish tallied with just five seconds to play.

O’Reilly tied the game at 2-2 when he put home a rebound at the top of the crease as the Preds made a push to start the second stanza, but Anaheim scored three unanswered to go up 5-2 through 40 minutes of play.

The Predators pushed in the third, and they pulled Juuse Saros with over four minutes remaining, but Nahville was unable to find the back of the net once more before the final horn sounded.

“It’s just holding each other accountable,” O’Reilly said. “As leaders too, it’s saying the right things and getting right back to what we want to do. It was a good run there. We found ways to win. Tonight kind of caught up to us with the way we were taking care of the puck, and it's a discussion. It's everyone digging back in, getting back to our identity and getting back at it.”

Notes:

The Predators elected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Saturday night with Vinnie Hinostroza and Kieffer Bellows serving as healthy scratches.

Filip Forsberg extended his point streak to 10 games and joined Jonathan Marchessault (10 GP entering Saturday) as the second Predators with runs of that length this season. The pair became just the second pair of teammates in franchise history to post double-digit runs in the same season behind Roman Josi (13 GP) and Matt Duchene (10 GP) in 2021-22.

Nashville will now head home to host Vancouver on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena before a back-to-back set in Buffalo and Pittsburgh later in the week.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, January 25

Kealty Excited, Honored to Represent Preds, Serve as General Manager of 2025 U.S. Men's National Team

Forsberg, Svechkov Lead Preds to Home-and-Home Sweep Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, January 23

How the Preds Came Back From a Four-Goal Deficit for the First Time in Franchise History

Preds Complete First Four-Goal Comeback Win in Franchise History to Beat Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, January 21

Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Giving Back to Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Just One Element of Service From Preds Front Office Staff

Forsberg Helps Preds to Emotional Win Over Wild

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, January 18

USA Hockey Chooses Nashville for Annual Meetings as Preds Continue to Influence Growth of Sport in Tennessee

Forsberg Scores 300th NHL Goal, Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks in Shootout

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, January 16

Poile, Weber, Rinne Grateful, Honored to be Inaugural Class of Preds Golden Hall

1,000 Wins: Look Back at the Milestone Victories in Preds History

Keith Urban to Perform National Anthem on Jan. 18 as Part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series Game

Preds Top Golden Knights to Collect 1,000th Win in Franchise History