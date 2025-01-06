Svechkov's Confidence, Personality Shining Through in Second Stint With Preds

Rookie Forward Impresses After First Multi-Point NHL Outing

GettyImages-2191895830
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

It’s not as if Fedor Svechkov was out of place during his first NHL recall less than two months ago.

The 21-year-old centerman made his debut with the Predators on Nov. 23, and his first goal came in just his fifth contest. He found the back of the net again three games later, but no matter how highly touted a prospect is, there are bound to be growing pains.

Svechkov was reassigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League after a nine-game stint with Nashville, but Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said at the time the young forward would be back eventually - a fact that seemed like a given for the 2021 first-round pick.

Svechkov didn’t have to wait long.

As injuries piled up throughout the Predators lineup - an inevitable fact at some point throughout the season - Svechkov got the call once more and joined the Preds in Vancouver on Friday to help his club to a 3-0 victory.

One night later in Calgary - career game No. 11 - Svechkov had perhaps his best performance yet.

Just three seconds after an energizing fight from Preds teammate Jonathan Marchessault, Svechkov tallied Nashville’s third goal of the evening right off the ensuing faceoff, a goal that gave his club a 3-1 lead at the time and provided breathing room in an eventual 4-1 victory.

NSH@CGY: Svechkov scores goal against Dustin Wolf

That marker came after Svechkov’s first career assist - a nifty feed to the crease to provide Ryan O’Reilly his first of three goals on the night - to give the young forward his first multi-point effort in the NHL.

Postgame, Svechkov’s infectious, humorous personality was on display, first in his interview with FanDuel Sports Network South’s Lyndsay Rowley. Asked about Marchessault’s scrap, Svechkov playfully referred to his teammate as a “crazy guy.” Then, when speaking about O’Reilly’s effort, Svechkov called O’Reilly - who is 33 years of age - “old” in an admirable manner, before immediately smiling and apologizing.

Moments later, Svechkov said perhaps Marchessault should be invited to the UFC after his energetic tilt.

His remarks were all in good fun - and it was easy to see why Svechkov was in a playful mood following the successful outing.

As he then revealed, his second time back with the big club feels completely different than the first.

“Much more confident,” Svechkov said of being back with the Preds for the second time in his career. “Because the first time, you're [so nervous]. It's more difficult than it seems, especially for me. I don't know how [it is] for different guys, but I felt like I wasn't myself the first time. It's nice to be around these guys, but you're not feeling that you're part of the real NHL, you know? So this time, I felt like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to grind my spot.’ So, I came with more confidence. More pressure to myself, more demand of myself on the ice, so it helps me. I think this time is much better than the first.”

Those around him recognized Svechkov’s newfound confidence as well, a welcomed addition to a Predators team that has begun the 2025 calendar with a pair of satisfying wins.

Svechkov Recaps 4-1 Win Over Calgary

"He's obviously a great player,” O’Reilly said of Svechkov. “You can tell. It starts with how he holds the puck, big plays he makes. That goal is a great example of that, of just being big, strong for the puck, good hands, able to put her home. That was a really silky play by him, but he just does so many things well. A highly intelligent player.”

“I thought he looked much more comfortable,” Brunette said of Svechkov. “I thought he played great in both games. He could be a little bit of a difference maker for us here, a center that can skate with speed through the middle of the ice, and is reliable. He's competitive, and [we’ll] just continue to try to grow his game. [Saturday] was a great step for him.”

Sure, he wasn’t lost on his first go around in the NHL, but in his first two games back, Svechkov can’t stop smiling.

If he continues playing the way he’s capable of, the rest of the Preds will be grinning, too.

