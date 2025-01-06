Svechkov's Confidence, Personality Shining Through in Second Stint With Preds

It’s not as if Fedor Svechkov was out of place during his first NHL recall less than two months ago.

The 21-year-old centerman made his debut with the Predators on Nov. 23, and his first goal came in just his fifth contest. He found the back of the net again three games later, but no matter how highly touted a prospect is, there are bound to be growing pains.

Svechkov was reassigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League after a nine-game stint with Nashville, but Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said at the time the young forward would be back eventually - a fact that seemed like a given for the 2021 first-round pick.

Svechkov didn’t have to wait long.

As injuries piled up throughout the Predators lineup - an inevitable fact at some point throughout the season - Svechkov got the call once more and joined the Preds in Vancouver on Friday to help his club to a 3-0 victory.

One night later in Calgary - career game No. 11 - Svechkov had perhaps his best performance yet.

Just three seconds after an energizing fight from Preds teammate Jonathan Marchessault, Svechkov tallied Nashville’s third goal of the evening right off the ensuing faceoff, a goal that gave his club a 3-1 lead at the time and provided breathing room in an eventual 4-1 victory.