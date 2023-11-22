'So Fortunate and So Lucky': Poile Thanks Family, Preds Organization Ahead of Retirement Ceremony

As Yakov Trenin deposited the game-winner past Colorado Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev with 22 seconds remaining in regulation - just 16 seconds after Filip Forsberg’s tying tally - former General Manager David Poile cheered on his team from above.

Surrounding the 73-year-old U.S. Hockey Hall-of-Famer weren’t the usual suits and ties, the buzzing screens or stacks of game notes he’d shared the general manager’s box with during his 25 years at the helm of the Nashville Predators.

Instead, Poile found himself in the company of his family: his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Lauren and his three grandchildren, Wyatt, Ellie and Charlotte.

Poile, who retired from the sport this summer after an illustrious 51-year career in the National Hockey League, wouldn’t have it any other way.

After all, that’s what his decision was always about.

“There's not a chance in the 52 years I've been married that if my wife was not taking care of the kids and wasn’t doing all those things that I’d be as successful as I was,” Poile said at a retirement celebration luncheon Tuesday. “I just had to have that. It was such a huge job… If they asked me tomorrow to come back, I couldn't do it. I had the rhythm and the knowledge and the stamina to do it. But this is just a huge job and a huge commitment and I want to do different things, and I want to do different things especially with my family. If it’s not now, it’s never going to be, and I think we're off to a really good start.”

Indeed, in retirement Poile has enjoyed a life further from hockey and closer to family.

“My wife and I have gotten to do a lot of traveling, which we said we would do,” he said. “We've been over to Europe and we've been to California where my daughter lives with our granddaughters, and we’ve been to our place down in Florida quite a bit… But everything has been great. I'm very, very comfortable and happy with my decision.”

Now back in SMASHVILLE - at least for a little while longer - Poile will get to stand in the spotlight once more as the Predators pay tribute to their GM of 25 years and his towering career during a pregame ceremony on Wednesday.

To be certain, the winningest GM in the history of the NHL deserves the recognition, and then some.

In addition to those record-breaking 1,533 career wins, Poile’s 41 seasons and 3,075 games in the general manager’s office make him the longest-tenured NHL general manager by a comfortable margin.

In 2017, Poile was named General Manager of the Year, and was named a finalist for the award in each of the first three years of its existence. One year later, Poile was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

In 2001, Poile received the Lester Patrick Award for his contribution to hockey in the United States. Poile additionally served as GM for the U.S. Men’s Hockey team at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

During his 25 years in Nashville, Poile guided the Predators to a Western Conference Championship, a Presidents' Trophy, back-to-back division titles, 15 postseason berths and 939 wins. During his tenure the city also hosted two NHL Drafts, an NHL All-Star Weekend, an NHL Awards ceremony, a Stanley Cup Final and the first outdoor NHL game in the history of Tennessee at the 2022 Stadium Series.

Through success, Poile’s franchise inevitably took a strong foothold in the surrounding community. The Predators organization now boasts three Ford Ice Center locations across Middle Tennessee, with numerous programs bringing hockey to Tennesseans of all ages and backgrounds. Off the ice the Preds Foundation has additionally spent the last 25 years raising millions for local non-profits and putting in countless volunteer hours.

None of it would have existed without Poile.

While SMASHVILLE will give their former GM the sendoff he deserves tomorrow, Poile - always quick to credit his successes to those around him - took the opportunity Tuesday to share some gratitude of his own.

“The Predators really treated me fantastic,” he said. “From the ownership to the media, everything has been really, really good. I don't think I could ask for anything more, and I'm not asking for anything more. It was a really good time of my life and will continue to be because I'm an advisor for the Predators and I will always have a relationship with predators and I will always live in Nashville… I'm just so fortunate and so, so lucky.”

Limited tickets are still available for tomorrow's game against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. with Poile’s ceremony set to begin at 7:30 p.m.. Click here to purchase tickets.

Additionally, fans attending Wednesday’s game will receive a custom David Poile-themed digital collectible. Click here to learn more about the Predators Digital Collectible Series.