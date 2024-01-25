Smashville Loyal Renew FAQ V2

What is Smashville Loyal?
Smashville Loyal is an enhanced year-round engagement program with personalized benefits that are designed to elevate the Predators season ticket holder experience. As valued members of the Predators’ loyal fan base, this new platform will provide each Smashville Loyal with unprecedented access, experiences, and benefits.
The Smashville Loyal annual program runs from March 15th to March 14th each year.
What are Smashville Loyalty Tiers and Benefits?
For the 2024-25 season, we are introducing new personalized benefit tiers to reward consecutive tenure of our valued season ticket holders. The longer you are Smashville Loyal, the more significant your access and experiences are enhanced as your tenure increases.
Your loyalty tier is determined by the number of consecutive years you have been a Season Ticket Holder of the Nashville Predators:
GOLD: 10+ Years
DIAMOND: 5-9 Years
PLATINUM: 2-4 Years
SILVER: 1st Year
Note: If you cancel or opt-out of Smashville Loyal, your Loyalty Tier will reset along with all associated benefits. Click here to view your Smashville Loyal Benefits.
How do playoff tickets work for Smashville Loyal moving forward?
- Smashville Loyal with full season tickets (41-Games) will have rights to their seats for all (home) playoff games, Smashville Loyal with half season tickets (21-Games) will have rights to every other home game throughout the playoffs, and Smashville Loyal with quarter season tickets (10-Games) will have priority to purchase over the general public.
- Smashville Loyal with full and half season tickets who maintain their Smashville Loyal membership through the next re-enrollment period will automatically be enrolled to receive access to their playoff tickets and will be given an opt-out option if they do not wish to pay the additional amount required for playoff tickets. Also, Smashville Loyal will have access to two (2) key playoff benefits: Smashville Loyal Playoff Pricing (discount from face value pricing per round) and ‘Pay as we Play’.
- “Pay-As-We-Play”: This benefit allows you to pay nothing until the Nashville Predators home games are confirmed. Once a playoff round is clinched, we will charge your card or ACH Payment option on account for the first two homes games and then will only charge you once future games are confirmed. This is the default option for all Smashville Loyal Members.
- Smashville Loyal members who opt-out of their membership or otherwise do not re-enroll their membership prior to the playoffs, will receive a one-time right of first refusal to purchase playoff tickets for the then-current year, but will not receive Smashville Loyal pricing benefits and must pay for all potential playoff games in advance.
Am I required to purchase my tickets for playoffs?
You will retain your seats for the playoffs and will have the opportunity to opt-out of purchasing playoffs without it having any effect to your Smashville Loyal Membership for the 2024-25 Preds Season.
What payment options are available for Smashville Loyal?
Smashville Loyal elect the Payment Schedule that best meets their lifestyle*:
- Monthly – Form of Payment (Credit Card or ACH) charged the 1st of each month from March 1 – Feb 1 of each year.
- Bi-Monthly - Form of Payment (Credit Card or ACH) charged the 1st of every other month from Mar 1 – Jan 1 of each year.
- Quarterly – Form of Payment (Credit Card or ACH) charged the 1st of March, June, Sept, Dec.
- Pay in Full – Form of Payment (Credit Card or ACH) charged on March 30th.
- *Launch Year Deferment Option: If your 2023-24 Season Ticket Payment plan has its last payment scheduled for April 1, 2024, you will have the option to defer the start of your 2024-25 payments scheduled to begin on March 15th by 2 months. If you elect to defer, your first scheduled payment will be on May 1st and your dues will be equally distributed across 10 equal payments for year 1 and adjust to 12 payments in year 2 and beyond.
What additional discounts do I get off “core” menu items as a part of Smashville Loyal?
- All Fulls receive 50% off pizza, popcorn, fountain soda, standard concession nachos, regular hot dogs, french fries & pretzels.
- All Halfs receive 25% off pizza, popcorn, fountain soda, standard concession nachos, regular hot dogs, french fries & pretzels.
I signed a Multi-Year Agreement for my Season Tickets, what does this mean for me?
- Season ticket holders who are currently under a season ticket agreement for multiple years do not have to take any action. Season Ticket Holders under current terms will automatically be enrolled into Smashville Loyal and will receive enhanced benefits and access associated with their tenure.
- At the conclusion of terms, the season ticket holder will be presented with an option to continue their commitment and build onto their tenured benefits and access.