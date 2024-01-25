Smashville Loyal Renew FAQ V2

For the 2024-25 season, we are introducing new personalized benefit tiers to reward consecutive tenure of our valued season ticket holders. The longer you are Smashville Loyal, the more significant your access and experiences are enhanced as your tenure increases.

Your loyalty tier is determined by the number of consecutive years you have been a Season Ticket Holder of the Nashville Predators:

GOLD: 10+ Years

DIAMOND: 5-9 Years

PLATINUM: 2-4 Years

SILVER: 1st Year

Note: If you cancel or opt-out of Smashville Loyal, your Loyalty Tier will reset along with all associated benefits. Click here to view your Smashville Loyal Benefits.