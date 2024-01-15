Smashville Loyal Renew FAQ

For the 2024-25 season, we are introducing new personalized benefit tiers to reward consecutive tenure of our valued season ticket holders. The longer you are Smashville Loyal, the more significant your ticket savings will be compared to single game buyers for the regular season and playoffs. You will also have more access and experiences thanks to your loyalty.

Your loyalty tier is determined by the number of consecutive years you have been a Season Ticket Holder of the Nashville Predators:

GOLD: 10+ Years

10+ Years PLATINUM: 5-9 Years

5-9 Years DIAMOND: 2-4 Years

2-4 Years SILVER: First Year

Note: If you cancel or opt-out of Smashville Loyal, your Loyalty Tier will reset along with all associated benefits.

Click here to view your Smashville Loyal Benefits.