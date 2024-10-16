Schenn Proud, Honored to Reach 1,000 NHL Games Milestone

Luke Schenn thought he might be done.

After establishing himself as a trusted, reliable NHL defenseman who had only ever known professional games in the top League in the world for 10 seasons, his career took a turn.

A veteran of over 700 contests played already by the time the fall of 2018 came around, Schenn suddenly found himself riding the bus in the minors.

“There were a lot of thoughts that cross your mind, if it's ever going to be a reality, to let alone play 1,000 games, but even play one more game [in the NHL],” Schenn said. “The thought process was to try to get better with age.”

Schenn did just that, and now, those times of uncertainty seem like distant memories.

On Thursday night in Nashville, the 34-year-old Saskatoon native will skate in his 1,000th NHL game, a feat accomplished only by five percent of those who have ever appeared in the League.

He’s played for eight NHL teams - including two stints with Toronto, the club that drafted him, and another two stops in Vancouver - and his 3,368 career hits put him atop the record books for defensemen in League history.

The fifth overall selection in the 2008 NHL Draft - the same year Preds forward Steven Stamkos was taken first overall by Tampa Bay - Schenn immediately broke into the League with the Maple Leafs as an 18-year-old and only played NHL games for the first decade of his career.

Then, in 2018, he found himself in the American Hockey League for the first time ever as a member of the Anaheim Ducks organization.

“I was living in Newport Beach and commuting every day to San Diego, back and forth, which is a couple hours each way, just because I wasn't sure if I was going to be up or down,” Schenn said. “I had a lot of conversations in the car with my brother [St. Louis Blues Captain, Brayden] and my dad.”

As Schenn wracked up the minutes on his cellular plan, his belief he could get back to the NHL was shaken at times, but he never gave up hope.

When he was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks later that season, the same thing happened. But, he worked with former NHL star, and noted skills coach, Adam Oates, to get back on track.

Better with age, right?

After signing with Tampa Bay in the summer of 2019, Schenn was on the bubble once more. But this time, after going back and forth with their AHL affiliate in Syracuse, New York, he got called up by the Bolts for the final time and never looked back.

He won his first Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020 before going back-to-back and capturing another Cup the next spring in Tampa.

Since then, Schenn played two more seasons in Vancouver - with a postseason stop back in Toronto in 2023 - before inking a three-year deal with Nashville in July of that year. Now in his second campaign with the Preds, Schenn has not played another AHL game since early 2020, a tremendous turnaround for a blueliner who knows nothing is guaranteed.

And now, on the eve of game No. 1,000, he can’t help but be grateful.

“When I got drafted in Toronto and started as an 18-year-old in 2008, I always dreamt of having a long career, but I certainly wouldn't have believed you if you would have told me the journey,” Schenn reflected. “It’s been a roller coaster. At the end of the day, the number of the milestone is something to be proud of. But, more so than anything, just continuing to find a way to stick with it in some challenging times is what I've been most proud of.”