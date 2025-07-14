Rombach Shows Off Size, Shares Preds Fandom During Development Camp

Once a Nashville Predators fan, always a Nashville Predators fan.

For Jacob Rombach, that couldn’t be more true.

After being selected in the second round (35th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Predators, which he celebrated with his friends and family at home in Minnesota, he ran to grab one of his prized possessions after his name was called.

“When I heard it, I was ecstatic,” Rombach smiled while recounting the happy memory during Preds Development Camp last week. “I went upstairs and grabbed my Nashville hat and P.K. Subban jersey. It was awesome.”

While the older jersey no longer fit the 6-foot-7 Rombach, the moment was even more special when recognizing just how far he had come.

Rombach was drafted from the USHL’s Lincoln Stars and recorded 18 points (3g-15a) in the 2024-25 season. He is committed to the University of Minnesota in 2025-26 to play collegiate hockey.

Joined by other Preds prospects at Development Camp this past week, Rombach expressed how the opportunity to mature his game against other up-and-coming players was just as thrilling as being drafted.

“It’s been a couple exciting days,” Rombach said on the first day of Development Camp. “Obviously it's a dream come true, getting drafted, and just coming here is a dream seeing all the other guys. It's a pleasure to play against all those top other talents.”