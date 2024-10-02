PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, Oct. 2

The Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes in preseason action at the Lenovo Center tonight at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and can be heard on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network with Max Herz and Hal Gill on the call.

The Good Guys

Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist, Alexandre Carrier, Roman Josi and Brady Skjei will lace up their skates for the first time this preseason.

Nashville picked up their first win of the preseason on Sept. 28 with a dominant 6-0 victory over Tampa Bay. Jonathan Marchessault, Juuse Saros and Tommy Novak were named the three stars of the game; in his Predators debut, Marchessault finished the night with three points (1g-2a) and scored late in the second period, assisted by Novak and Dante Fabbro. Saros made 23 saves in goal. Novak scored in the second period, assisted by Marchessault and Luke Evangelista, and Fabbro led the Predators with a +4 rating. Nashville saw 12 of 18 skaters post a point.

Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced Monday that the team assigned forwards Kieffer Bellows and Vinnie Hinostroza and goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, forwards Austin Roest and Fedor Svechkov have been designated non-roster due to injury. Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 28 players, excluding those designated as non-roster – 15 forwards, 11 defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster is available here.

The Other Guys

Carolina suffered a 5-4 overtime loss against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 28. The Hurricanes led 4-1 in the second period.

Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots in goal, Juha Jaaska led the team with two points (1g-1a) and Jack Drury, Jackson Blake and Gleb Trikozov all scored for the Hurricanes.

What’s Next

The Predators and Hurricanes continue their preseason home-and-home this Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

