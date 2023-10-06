News Feed

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Wraps Up Preseason Slate with Visit to Carolina

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators wrap up their 2023 preseason slate on Friday, when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes for an exhibition contest at PNC Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Roster Report

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down from 61 players to 26 – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated training camp roster can be found here.

Of the 26 players currently with the Preds for training camp, 20 will dress for Friday’s game. Nashville’s roster for the game can be found here.

Last Time Out

The Preds earned their first win of the preseason with a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. Led by a four-point night (1g-3a) from Ryan O’Reilly, 10 different Preds players found the scoresheet in Thursday’s contest. 

O’Reilly, Gustav Nyquist and Samuel Fagemo each scored their first preseason goals as members of the Predators; Thursday was also Fagemo’s first preseason contest with the Preds, after Nashville claimed him on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Watch & Listen

Friday’sgame will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the games on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Hal Gill on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.

