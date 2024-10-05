PRESEASON GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Oct. 5

The Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes in their final home preseason game at 4 p.m. CT today at Bridgestone Arena. The game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and can be heard on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network with Pete Weber and Jay More on the call.

The Good Guys

The Predators took care of business on the road Wednesday against the Hurricanes with their second win of the preseason, 6-4. The first period was all Nashville as Jusso Parssinen, Gustav Nyquist, Jeremy Lauzon and Dante Fabbro scored. Jonathan Marchessault also added two goals to extend his team lead in preseason points with six (3g-3a).

Former Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei skated in front of the Carolina crowd for the first time in a Nashville uniform after signing with the Predators as a free agent in July.

The Predators’ offense remains hot with 12 goals in the last two preseason games and outshooting opponents 67-38. Nashville’s penalty kill has been nearly perfect, also, stifling opponents eight times in nine opportunities over the last three games.

Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced on Oct. 4 that the team has assigned defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Milwaukee (AHL). Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 24 players, excluding those designated as non-roster – 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Tonight’s game roster is available here.

The Other Guys

Carolina fended off the Tampa Bay Lightning last night in overtime, 2-1. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the game-winning goal at the 1:57 mark in the extra period, assisted by Martin Necas. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored Carolina’s first goal in the second period, assisted by Necas and Andrej Svechnikov. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 16 saves and posted a .941 save percentage.

The Hurricanes outshot Tampa Bay, 34-17, and killed off four power plays. Tonight’s game is Carolina’s final tune-up before they open the regular season at home against Tampa Bay.

What’s Next

The Predators will wrap up their preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Oct. 7, at Amalie Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10, and all other 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com.

Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or- more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.