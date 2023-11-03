Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

The Nashville Predators scored twice on the power play but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Juuse Saros, who recorded a shutout against Seattle in Nashville’s home opener on Oct. 12, stopped 27 of 31 shots faced.

Seattle was just one second away from successfully killing a four-minute high-sticking double minor call on Adam Larsson that sent Gustav Nyquist down to the locker room at 2:36, but Tommy Novak got the Predators rolling with a power-play goal in the first period; he finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play from Luke Evangelista and Colton Sissons – the latter of whom had just come out of the penalty box after a tripping call – to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 6:35.

With Dante Fabbro in the box for interference, the Kraken answered with a power-play goal of their own from Oliver Bjorkstrand at 15:21. Seattle then took a 2-1 lead on a laser from Adam Larsson at even strength in the final minutes of the first period.

Roman Josi capitalized on a Will Borgen holding penalty and netted the equalizer with a one-timer on the power play at 16:34 of the second period. However, Seattle retook the one-goal lead less than 30 seconds later on a Brian Dumoulin point shot.

Vince Dunn scored off the face-off to extend the Kraken’s lead at 8:38 of the third period for the 4-2 final.

With the loss, Nashville moves to 4-6-0 on the season and is now 1-1-0 against Seattle.