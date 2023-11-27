Preds Ground Jets, 3-2, in Fifth Straight Win

THEY SAID IT

Josi on his assessment of the win:

“I felt we played pretty well in the third. They obviously got two quick ones, which obviously wasn't planned, but I thought we played well after that. We kind of stayed calm. [Saros] was great. He was awesome in the first, especially, and he made some huge saves.”

McDonagh on Nashville’s five-game win streak:

“We've got a little bit of a recipe now of how we want to win games, how we want to prepare and approach games. It certainly wasn't perfect at times tonight, and it hasn't been perfect on the winning streak as well. But you've got to find ways to win games, and that's a great sign there. And we know we can be better, and we'll keep improving and it'll hopefully lead to some more consistency… And with that comes some confidence, and you want it to continue to be there. So you have to keep working hard and keep preparing and understand that it's not going to be easy each and every night. We knew it wasn't going to be another eight eight goals on the scoreboard for us tonight against this opponent, but it was a good close-to-60 minutes.”

Trenin on the team’s confidence after winning five straight:

“It’s pumping us up. We feel confident. Even when we were losing, I think we played some good games. And now, we’ve just switched it into the next gear.”

Saros on playing with a three-goal lead:

“I don't think, with how the game is nowadays, that a three-goal lead is maybe as secure as it used to be. So you kind of have to stay focused. One bounce or something can give the other team the momentum, so you can’t get really too comfortable there.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“I didn’t like our start. I thought both teams were a little bit sloppy, and we just left too many pucks in bad areas. Then, I thought we got to our game. I thought we played really solid for 40 minutes. Obviously, we let one in on a little bit of an unlucky bounce and then the power play right away. But I thought that in the first 10 minutes of the third period, we were really good. We showed a little bit of life against a good team. But this was good for us… We knew we had to get back to our game. I think we felt comfortable in our game for the most part. All game, I thought we defended well without the puck through the neutral zone. They’re probably the best rush team in the league right now, so I thought we did a good job of limiting their opportunities for the most part.”

Brunette on where his team has improved the most so far this season:

“They stick with it, and they show that resiliency when the games are hard. There's no easy game in this league. And if you let your foot off the gas or you don't manage it at different times, you chase it. And we've done a good job of understanding that… I think they're getting a little bit more comfortable with my expectations of how I'd like us to play, and I think they're getting more comfortable with the details of the system. It takes a while. We're still not there, but we're getting better.”

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.