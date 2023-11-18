Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks

THEY SAID IT

Smith on the Predators snapping a four-game losing streak:

“This was a big game for us. I think we had a lot of talks internally here about how we let games get away from us there, and tonight they got within one and I think the resilience of us to be able to stick together and be able to find a way to win one of these games is huge for us. We’ve got to stack wins together here now since we put ourselves in this little bit of a hole but this one feels good.”

Trenin on scoring his first goal of the season:

“It feels so good. I was working hard for that one. It was a long time. It felt like it was never going to come… It was very hard for me mentally, but I just kept working on it.”

Nyquist on the birth of his daughter:

“It’s an amazing experience. It’s the third time, but still, it's incredible. I’m super happy they're both doing great. [I had] a little different pregame routine, I guess, but it was nice to get a win today and finally get back in the win column.”

Nyquist on his assessment of the game:

“I think our start could have been a little better. We were a little sleepy to start, but give them credit. They came out hard but we found ourselves up two to nothing and nice to put this one away. I thought we played pretty desperate to protect that lead and it was great to see us get a win.”

Lankinen on getting a win against his former team:

“I would be lying if I said it wasn't a little extra special. Obviously, Chicago will always have a special place in my heart. That was the place where they gave me the opportunity to fulfill my boyhood dream to play in the NHL, and I spent four years there so I created a lot of friendships and a lot of connections with people. The city of Chicago is amazing and the organization is great. Those were some great memories, but I'm happy to be on this side tonight.”

Lankinen on the play of the team in front of him:

“I love it. In general, for 60 minutes, it was a great team effort. It was fun to watch. Even guy like [Spence Stastney] coming in and playing so natural and fluid, and a couple of big goals by [Smith] – that's what it takes to win, to stay greasy and play a team game. So I was really happy with that for tonight.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on Nashville protecting the lead:

“I thought it was a step in the right direction. I thought for the most part in the third period before they scored that we were doing the right things. I thought that the start was not quite what I was expecting, but I thought we kind of found our way through the game and I thought we showed some pretty good resilience throughout different parts of the game. It was nice to see some guys get rewarded tonight. I thought they were really relentless on the puck when we were on our game.”

Brunette on Nashville’s response after a four-game losing streak:

“I think we're still working on it. I think we're still growing, but it was better… We're still growing, but I think that was a step. I'm really happy for the group. They've taken it hard. I think they're a close group. I think they want to succeed, and you feel for them because it's hard for them. For them to see the excitement after the win, for me as a coach, feels pretty good. I’m pretty proud of that group because they hung together. It wasn't perfect, but they found a way to get it done and I really enjoyed it. You see FIlip Forsberg, and he's more excited when [Smith] scores or when [Trenin] scores. To me, when that happens, that's a sign of a really good team.”

Brunette on the pay of Lankinen:

“I think he kept us around a little bit early and he was rock solid for the rest of the game, so I'm sure he's feeling good. It's nice to see him get in there. It's been a while, so to see him come in as sharp as he was, credit to him to be ready at any time.”

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Monday, when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.