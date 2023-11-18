Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18
Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10

Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10
Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament

Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament
Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee
Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups

Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups
Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25

Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25
Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks

Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks
Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14
Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait
Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18
Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards
Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes
'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11
Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)
Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3
Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks

Smith Scores Twice, Trenin Nets First Goal of the Season as Nashville Snaps Four-Game Skid

W 1118
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Bridgestone Arena.

Cole Smith scored twice and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves in goal for the Predators, who moved to 6-10-0 on the season and 4-4-0 at home with the win.

The Predators killed an Alexandre Carrier crosschecking penalty just 26 seconds into the game but struggled to gain any momentum on offense until midway through the first period. Lankinen kept the Preds alive with some key saves before Yakov Trenin lit the lamp first for Nashville at 12:07, whipping a feed from Colton Sissons past Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom to give the Preds a 1-0 lead.

CHI@NSH: Trenin scores goal against Blackhawks

Chicago got into some penalty trouble in the back half of the frame, and the Preds were able to capitalize on their second power-play opportunity. With Corey Perry in the box for tripping against Philip Tomasino, Ryan O’Reilly redirected a Filip Forsberg point shot to Gustav Nyquist, who tipped it past Soderblom to widen Nashville’s lead to 2-0 in the final minutes of the period.

CHI@NSH: Nyquist scores goal against Blackhawks

The Blackhawks got on the board at 13:05 of the second period, when former Pred Seth Jones found Connor Bedard for a one-timer and Philipp Kurashev chipped in the rebound to cut Nashville’s lead to 2-1.

The Predators retook the two-goal lead, however, at 16:20. Michael McCarron fired a feed down low to Tomasino, who immediately put the puck on net. Smith was ready at the netfront to power it home, extending Nashville’s lead to 3-1.

CHI@NSH: Smith scores goal against Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson brought Chicago within one again at 12:15 of the third with a wrist shot that bounced in off a Predators defender. 

Smith scored his second goal of the night into the empty net with 12 seconds remaining in regulation for the 4-2 final.

Recap: Blackhawks at Predators 11.18.23

PREDS STANDOUTS

Yak Attack: Trenin’s goal was his first point of the 2023-24 season. He tied his career high in points last season with 24 (12g-12a).

Dad Strength: Nyquist’s goal came the day after his wife, Danielle, gave birth to their third child – a daughter named Greta. The goal was Nyquist’s second of the season and extended his point streak to four games (1g-4a).

Cole World: Saturday marked the second multi-goal game of Smith’s NHL career and only his third multi-point game. He also scored two goals in Nashville’s 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 19.

Lankin-IN: Lankinen played the first 69 games of his NHL career with Chicago from 2020-22. He went 25-29-11 and posted a 3.23 goals-against average and .901 save percentage for the Blackhawks. In his third start of the season – and first against his former team – he stopped 29 of 31 shots faced for a .935 save percentage.

THEY SAID IT

Smith on the Predators snapping a four-game losing streak:

“This was a big game for us. I think we had a lot of talks internally here about how we let games get away from us there, and tonight they got within one and I think the resilience of us to be able to stick together and be able to find a way to win one of these games is huge for us. We’ve got to stack wins together here now since we put ourselves in this little bit of a hole but this one feels good.”

Trenin on scoring his first goal of the season:

“It feels so good. I was working hard for that one. It was a long time. It felt like it was never going to come… It was very hard for me mentally, but I just kept working on it.”

Nyquist on the birth of his daughter:

“It’s an amazing experience. It’s the third time, but still, it's incredible. I’m super happy they're both doing great. [I had] a little different pregame routine, I guess, but it was nice to get a win today and finally get back in the win column.”

Nyquist on his assessment of the game:

“I think our start could have been a little better. We were a little sleepy to start, but give them credit. They came out hard but we found ourselves up two to nothing and nice to put this one away. I thought we played pretty desperate to protect that lead and it was great to see us get a win.”

Lankinen on getting a win against his former team:

“I would be lying if I said it wasn't a little extra special. Obviously, Chicago will always have a special place in my heart. That was the place where they gave me the opportunity to fulfill my boyhood dream to play in the NHL, and I spent four years there so I created a lot of friendships and a lot of connections with people. The city of Chicago is amazing and the organization is great. Those were some great memories, but I'm happy to be on this side tonight.”

Lankinen on the play of the team in front of him:

“I love it. In general, for 60 minutes, it was a great team effort. It was fun to watch. Even guy like [Spence Stastney] coming in and playing so natural and fluid, and a couple of big goals by [Smith] – that's what it takes to win, to stay greasy and play a team game. So I was really happy with that for tonight.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on Nashville protecting the lead:

“I thought it was a step in the right direction. I thought for the most part in the third period before they scored that we were doing the right things. I thought that the start was not quite what I was expecting, but I thought we kind of found our way through the game and I thought we showed some pretty good resilience throughout different parts of the game. It was nice to see some guys get rewarded tonight. I thought they were really relentless on the puck when we were on our game.”

Brunette on Nashville’s response after a four-game losing streak:

“I think we're still working on it. I think we're still growing, but it was better… We're still growing, but I think that was a step. I'm really happy for the group. They've taken it hard. I think they're a close group. I think they want to succeed, and you feel for them because it's hard for them. For them to see the excitement after the win, for me as a coach, feels pretty good. I’m pretty proud of that group because they hung together. It wasn't perfect, but they found a way to get it done and I really enjoyed it. You see FIlip Forsberg, and he's more excited when [Smith] scores or when [Trenin] scores. To me, when that happens, that's a sign of a really good team.”

Brunette on the pay of Lankinen:

“I think he kept us around a little bit early and he was rock solid for the rest of the game, so I'm sure he's feeling good. It's nice to see him get in there. It's been a while, so to see him come in as sharp as he was, credit to him to be ready at any time.”

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Monday, when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.