Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks for Second Straight Win

Filip Forsberg put on a show, and Brady Skjei scored the game-winning goal on the power play as the Nashville Predators came back to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 final on Friday night at United Center.

The result gives the Preds their second straight victory as they fought to overcome a two-goal deficit in what eventually turned out to be another satisfying effort in a gritty road win.

“You take any win on the road, for sure,” Skjei said. “But to see us come back in a game like this and get two points is massive, and you just try to keep that momentum going here after a couple good wins.”

“Gutsy win,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “You're down two on the road, two pucks down on the road, and find a way to have some big kills, and a big shorty. Fil made an outstanding play to kind of get us back in the game, and then Brady at the end. So, it wasn’t pretty, but we did some things, and [we] still continue to build our game here a little bit.”

In addition to Forsberg and Skjei, Gustav Nyquist scored a shorthanded goal for the Preds - the 200th of his NHL career - and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in the effort as Nashville completed their first multi-goal comeback since March 26 of last season.

“It got better,” Forsberg said of his team’s effort in the win. “It started a little slow, obviously. I thought they were better in the first, but then we started fighting back… I thought the penalty kill played excellent…and then the power play stepped up huge there in the third and got us a win.”

Former Predators forward Craig Smith gave Chicago a 1-0 less than three minutes into the game, and Connor Bedard put the Blackhawks up by two goals just over five minutes into the second period.

Chicago appeared to go up by three with a power-play tally, but Nashville challenged that the play was offside, and Preds were successful in their venture - a moment that would turn the game.

“It was obviously a big swing,” Forsberg said of the review. “That's why we’ve got the video crew [Lawrence Feloney and Andrew Meloche] back there. They were working their butts off for us, best crew in the League. And obviously it was a great call.”