Predators to Induct David Poile as First Member of Preds GOLDen Hall on Jan. 16, 2025

The honors keep coming for David Poile.

In conjunction with his upcoming induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Nashville Predators will proudly induct their former President of Hockey Operations and General Manager as the inaugural member of the Preds GOLDen Hall on Jan. 16, 2025 and will welcome Poile and fellow HHoF Class of 2024 inductee Shea Weber back to Smashville for a special pregame celebration on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Announced during Poile’s retirement ceremony last year, the Preds GOLDen Hall will honor players and other individuals who have positively influenced and shaped the Smashville community over the franchise’s first 25 years and beyond.

Poile, the first inductee named to the Preds GOLDen Hall’s inaugural Class of 2024, will enter it alongside additional surprise inductees, set to be revealed at a later date.

“The Preds GOLDen Hall will showcase the individuals who have best represented the Predators since the creation of our franchise in 1997, so it was a natural decision to honor David as the first inductee named to its inaugural class,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. "As we celebrate David’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this November, we recognize the countless achievements made during his remarkable career and honor the immutable legacy of an individual who meant so much to Smashville. Generations from now, we love that the Preds GOLDen Hall will give our loyal fans the opportunity to appreciate the past, present and future of the Predators in this way.”

Poile officially retired from his positions with the Predators on June 30, 2023, and currently serves as a senior advisor for the organization. He spent 41 consecutive seasons as an NHL general manager – more than anyone else in the game’s history – and guided the Predators to 15 playoff trips, including an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017; is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame; and won 1,533 career games, the most of any GM in League history.