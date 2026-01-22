Predators to Honor Captain Roman Josi for 1,000th NHL Game Milestone on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 22, 2026) – The Nashville Predators announced tonight that the franchise will celebrate Roman Josi’s 1,000 career NHL games milestone in a ceremony ahead of the team’s matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. CT with the celebration scheduled to be held pregame; Josi’s accomplishment will also be honored throughout the game through in-arena features and on the team’s broadcast and social media accounts.

Fans can celebrate alongside Josi and the Predators by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SingleGame as limited tickets remain available. Additionally, the Norris Trophy – which Josi won in 2020 as the NHL’s best defenseman – will be on-site at Bridgestone Arena in the atrium on the main concourse through the second period.

The Predators wore specialty jerseys in warmups before tonight’s game featuring their numbers on their sleeves with Josi’s name and No. 59 on the back. Each jersey will be signed by Josi and its respective players and will be auctioned off at Saturday’s game by the Nashville Predators Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation’s Helper Grants program. Fans can bid on these jerseys by texting PREDS to 76278 beginning Friday, Jan. 23. The auction will close at the start of the third period of Saturday’s game.

Tonight’s game marked the 1,000th of Josi’s NHL career. In doing so, he became the first player in Predators history to skate in his first 1,000 career NHL games with the franchise. Selected by the Predators in the second round (38th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Josi won the 2020 Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman and is Nashville’s all-time leader in games played (1,000), assists (554) and points (752). He was named captain of the Predators on Sept. 19, 2017 and is the longest-tenured captain in team history. Additionally, the Bern, Switzerland, native will represent his country at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.