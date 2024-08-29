Predators to Appear Nine Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2024-25

The Nashville Predators will appear in nine nationally televised games during the 2024-25 regular season, as announced by the National Hockey League and broadcast partners ESPN and TNT on Thursday.

The Predators will have one game broadcast exclusively on TNT, two games broadcast on ESPN and six games streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The first of these nationally televised games will be Nashville's season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10 at Bridgestone Arena, which will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The Predators will be on ESPN+/Hulu three more times in October, first on Friday, Oct. 25 when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center; second on Monday, Oct. 28 when Steven Stamkos returns to AMALIE Arena for his first career contest against his former Tampa Bay Lightning; and third on Thursday, Oct. 31 when the Predators host the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Halloween night.

The streaming service will additionally carry Nashville’s road tilts against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 11 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, March 25.

TNT will exclusively carry the Predators’ road game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the game additionally available on truTV and the Max streaming service. ESPN will broadcast Nashville's home contests against the Kraken on Thursday, March 6 and the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, March 18.

The NHL schedule announcement also included a number of start time changes for national broadcasts, which will affect the following Predators games:

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:45 p.m. CT on Bally Sports South (changed from 7:30 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 28 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Thursday, March 6 vs. Seattle Kraken, 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 18 vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 25 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Of course, the best way to catch the Predators this season is in person at Bridgestone Arena. As of yesterday, single-game tickets for home games during the 2024-25 season presented by Regions Bank are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to single-game tickets, the Predators are excited to offer a number of exciting theme nights and unbeatable special ticket offers during the 2024-25 campaign, including the Big Hits Pack, the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series presented by Visit Music City, Music Heritage Nights and more.

Click here to view the full slate of 2024-25 theme nights and special ticket offers announced on Thursday, Aug. 22, available for purchase now.