Predators to Appear Nine Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2024-25

Nashville's Season Opener Versus Dallas on Oct. 10 Will Stream Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

NSH National Schedule

© John Russell

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The Nashville Predators will appear in nine nationally televised games during the 2024-25 regular season, as announced by the National Hockey League and broadcast partners ESPN and TNT on Thursday.

The Predators will have one game broadcast exclusively on TNT, two games broadcast on ESPN and six games streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The first of these nationally televised games will be Nashville's season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10 at Bridgestone Arena, which will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The Predators will be on ESPN+/Hulu three more times in October, first on Friday, Oct. 25 when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center; second on Monday, Oct. 28 when Steven Stamkos returns to AMALIE Arena for his first career contest against his former Tampa Bay Lightning; and third on Thursday, Oct. 31 when the Predators host the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Halloween night.

The streaming service will additionally carry Nashville’s road tilts against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 11 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, March 25.

TNT will exclusively carry the Predators’ road game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the game additionally available on truTV and the Max streaming service. ESPN will broadcast Nashville's home contests against the Kraken on Thursday, March 6 and the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, March 18.

The NHL schedule announcement also included a number of start time changes for national broadcasts, which will affect the following Predators games:

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:45 p.m. CT on Bally Sports South (changed from 7:30 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 28 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Thursday, March 6 vs. Seattle Kraken, 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 18 vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 25 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Of course, the best way to catch the Predators this season is in person at Bridgestone Arena. As of yesterday, single-game tickets for home games during the 2024-25 season presented by Regions Bank are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to single-game tickets, the Predators are excited to offer a number of exciting theme nights and unbeatable special ticket offers during the 2024-25 campaign, including the Big Hits Pack, the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series presented by Visit Music City, Music Heritage Nights and more.

Click here to view the full slate of 2024-25 theme nights and special ticket offers announced on Thursday, Aug. 22, available for purchase now.

News Feed

Predators to Host 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase Presented By Ticketmaster at Ford Ice Center Bellevue; Rookie Camp Begins Sept. 11

Predators Hire Matt Donovan as Assistant Coach for AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals

Predators to Induct David Poile as First Member of Preds GOLDen Hall on Jan. 16, 2025

Predators Acquire David Edstrom, Magnus Chrona and First-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft from San Jose

Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2024-25 Season

Predators Acquire Jordan Frasca from Pittsburgh

Nashville Predators and California Closets Nashville Introduce California Closets Studio

Predators Legend Mitch Korn Excited to Rejoin Franchise as Director of Goaltending: 'I Can't Put It Into Words'

Predators Sign Spencer Stastney to Two-Year Contract

Predators Set to Host Smashville Summer Open House on Saturday

Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Embracing the Fanbase and Smashville Culture, Wedgewood Says ‘You Can’t Not Be Excited’ for the Future

Joining Predators Blue Line 'A Pretty Easy Decision' for Veteran Defenseman Brady Skjei

Arriving in Smashville, Stamkos Eagerly Awaits New Start with Predators: 'The Excitement is Real Now'

Carrier Embraces Expectations After Re-Signing With Predators 

Predators 'Future Stars' Shine in Development Camp Finale

TSU Hockey Head Coach Duante' Abercrombie Spends Impactful Week at Predators Development Camp

Meet Your Coaches: Predators Prospects Benefit From Veteran Expertise During Development Camp