Predators Shutout Lightning in Preseason Home Opener 

Bridgestone Arena welcomed back the Predators for the first home preseason game of the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday night. The Preds shutout the Bolts 6-0 for their first victory of the preseason, they now sit at 1-2-0. Juuse Saros stopped all 23 shots he faced to earn a shutout in his first action of the preseason. Jonathan Marchessault made his Predators debut and tallied three points (1g-2a), and defenseman Dante Fabbro recorded a team-high plus-minus rating of +4. Twelve of the eighteen Predators skaters recorded a point. Nashville killed off all five power plays the Bolts were awarded.

The Predators struck twice two minutes and 16 seconds apart in the first period. Vinnie Hinostroza scored the first goal of the preseason at Bridgestone Arena when he tipped a point shot into the back of the net. Philip Tomasino slammed a rebound past Jonas Johansson to give the Preds a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Nashville erupted in the middle frame with four goals receiving contributions from Kieffer Bellows, Tommy Novak, Marchessault and Ozzy Wiesblatt (short-handed). Marchessault (1g-2a), Fabbro (0g-2a), Hinostroza (1g-1a) and Novak (1g-1a) all had multi-point nights in the victory.

Half of the preseason is now complete for the Preds with matchups scheduled for Oct. 2 at Carolina, Oct. 5 hosting Carolina and Oct. 7 when they will make their way to Tampa to make up the previously postponed Sep. 27 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thoughts From The Locker Room

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on Jonathan Marchessault’s Predators debut: “He is such a smart player, he's got a great feel for the game. I thought him and Novy (Tommy Novak) played off each other pretty well. He just makes plays; he’s been doing it his whole career and he did it again tonight.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on the competition for a roster spot: “I think everyone is really pushing. It has been a really competitive camp. All the way up and down the lineup there is going to be some hard decisions to make here going forward. It’s a luxury, but its neve easy especially when they play like the way they played tonight.”

Marchessault on Philip Tomasino and Ozzy Wiesblatt scoring: “This is how you build a winning team. The top guys need to be good and drive the team but it’s the depth of your team that makes you successful, I think. Tommer (Philip Tomasino) is one of those guys that is trying to come in and prove he’s a regular NHL player and I have been in that position before. Honestly, he has been really good all camp, I have nothing bad to say. He comes in puts in the work.”