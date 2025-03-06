Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward is Tied for the Admirals Lead in Goals (14) and is Third in Points (32) Through 51 Games in 2024-25

GettyImages-2199238440
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 6, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (WYZ-blat) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wiesblatt, 22 (3/9/02), made his NHL debut with Nashville on Jan. 3 at Vancouver and played the following night in Calgary. He is tied for the team lead on Milwaukee in goals (14), is third in points (32) and fourth in assists (18) through 51 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has points in his last five AHL contests (2g-5a), including his first career “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” with a goal, assist and a fight on Feb. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley. This is Wiesblatt’s second campaign in the Nashville organization – after being loaned to Milwaukee from San Jose in March 2024, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 16 appearances, and an additional nine points (2g-7a) in 15 playoff games, to help the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final. In 152 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and San Jose, he owns 67 points (26g-41a) and 159 penalty minutes.

