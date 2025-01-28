Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL); Reassign Kieffer Bellows

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 28, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Kieffer Bellows to Milwaukee (AHL).

Gravel, 32 (3/6/92), has played in three contests for Nashville this season, picking up an assist and a +3 rating in his first game on Dec. 12 at Dallas. He has appeared in 35 of Milwaukee’s games this season, tallying three goals and 12 points while serving as team captain. He surpassed his AHL point total from 2023-24 (10) in 29 fewer games. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman is in his 12th professional season, and in 2023-24, posted 10 points (1g-9a) in 63 games with the Admirals, helping lead them to the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel is a veteran of 420 career AHL contests with Stockton, Bakersfield, Toronto, Ontario, Manchester and Milwaukee, recording 109 points (27g-82a) and a +33 rating. He's also appeared in 76 career AHL postseason games, including 19 with Manchester in 2015 en route to winning the Calder Cup. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has gone on to skate in 135 games, also spending time with Edmonton, Toronto and Nashville. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

