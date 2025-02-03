Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Has Appeared in Three Contests for Nashville This Season

GettyImages-2190557683 (1)
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 3, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).

Gravel, 32 (3/6/92), has played in three contests for Nashville this season, picking up an assist and a +3 rating in his first game on Dec. 12 at Dallas. He has appeared in 35 games for Milwaukee this season, tallying three goals and 12 points while serving as team captain.

