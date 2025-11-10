Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Joakim Kemell from Milwaukee (AHL).

Kemell, 21 (4/27/04), has played in two games for the Predators this season, averaging 11:04 of ice time with one shot on goal. He additionally has appeared in six games for the Admirals in 2025-26, posting six points (1g-5a); his five assists are tied for the third-most and his six points are tied for the fourth-most on Milwaukee.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Kemell made his NHL debut with the Predators on Feb. 7, 2025 at Chicago and has gone on to appear in four career NHL games. Last season with Milwaukee, he recorded 40 points (19g-21a) in 65 games, finishing second in goals, tied for the third in points and sixth in assists on the Admirals. He has totaled 29 points(14g-15a) in 39 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

