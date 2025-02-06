Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Joakim Kemell (YOH-a-kihm KEHM-ehl) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Kemell, 20 (4/27/04), has played in 38 contests for Milwaukee this season, totaling nine goals, 25 points and 29 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward is tied for second on the Admirals in points and is third in assists; among U-21 skaters in the AHL, he is tied for seventh in assists and tied for eighth in points. Kemell has recorded seven points (1g-6a) in his last six games and represented the Admirals at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Monday.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Kemellskated in his first full campaign with Milwaukee in 2023-24, recording 41 points (16g-25a) in 67games. He finished last season tied for third on the Admirals in goals, fourth in points and fifth in assists and was ranked in the Top 5 among AHL players aged 20-or-younger in all three categories. During Milwaukee’s run to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive season, Kemell’s11 points (3g-8a) in 15 games were the third-most on his team. In his debut season in North America (2022-23), he racked up 13 points (6g-7a) in 14 games and led Milwaukee in postseason goals with eight. In parts of three career AHL seasons, he owns 79 points (31g-48a) in 119 games and has added 21 points (11g-10a) in 29 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Kemell skated in 39 games during his first full professional season with JYP of the Finnish Liiga in 2021-22, tallying 23 points (15g-8a), leading league rookies and tying for third on his team in goals with 15. Kemell made his Liiga debut at age 17 and became the youngest player in league history to score a goal in each of his first two career games. Prior to turning pro, Kemell competed for JYP’s U-20 side, leading his team in goals (22) and points (36) during the 2020-21 campaign.

At the international level, the Jyväskylä, Finland, native has played in two World Junior Championship tournaments. In his first (2022), Kemell led Finland in goals (4), assists (8) and points (12) en route to earning a silver medal; in the following competition (2023), he tied for the team lead in points (4). He also earned bronze at the 2022 U-18 World Championship and was an alternate captain at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was tied for third in goals with five.

