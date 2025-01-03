Predators Recall Fedor Svechkov From Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Recorded Two Goals in First Nine NHL Games Earlier This Season

GettyImages-2188895847
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Fedor Svechkov from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Adam Wilsby (upper-body) on injured reserve.

Svechkov, 21 (4/5/03), has two goals and nine shots on goal in 11:57 of average ice time in the first nine games of his NHL career with Nashville in 2024-25. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 30 at Minnesota and potted another on Dec. 7 at Ottawa; he debuted on Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg. At the AHL level, the 6-foot, 187-pound center is producing at nearly a point-per-game rate this season, tallying 12 points (5g-7a) in 13 games with Milwaukee.

